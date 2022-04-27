First Black woman to make long-term spaceflight aboard SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral

Click here to read the full article. The world’s first all-private mission to the International Space Station (ISS) departed at 9:10 p.m. EDT last night and is expected to splash down around 1:00 pm today off the Florida coast. The Ax-1 mission, which was transported in the SpaceX Dragon capsule called Endeavour, has four passengers, including three individuals paying about $55 million each for the experience and mission commander Michael López-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut who is now the vice president of business development at Axiom Space, which coordinated the mission. “Thanks once again for all the support through this amazing adventure...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO