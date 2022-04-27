ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

First Black woman to make long-term spaceflight aboard SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida early on Wednesday morning. The rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Center with four NASA crew members...

Daily Mail

NASA's plans to fly people back to moon on $23bn Artemis rocket is hit by delays after refueling failed and nixed unmanned June test flight

NASA's Artemis I mission to the moon and back is likely to face further delays, after a series of fueling errors hit the massive SLS megarocket, the agency confirmed. Known as Space Launch System, the 322ft $23 billion rocket had been rolled out to the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a 'wet dress rehearsal', a series of tests involving the full launch process, to see if it was ready to launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

SpaceX lands a Falcon 9 booster for the 12th time, launches 53 more Starlink satellites

SpaceX launched another 53 Starlink internet satellites to orbit on Thursday, April 21, using a Falcon 9 rocket whose first stage performed a record-tying 12th landing. The Falcon 9 rocket took off at 01:51 pm EDT (17:51 GMT) from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Just over eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 booster came down and performed a safe landing on the SpaceX droneship Just Read The Instructions off the coast of Florida on the Atlantic Ocean.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Watch the splashdown of NASA’s first private ISS mission

NASA’s first private mission to the International Space Station has ended successfully after the four-person crew splashed down in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule off the coast of Florida. The four Ax-1 crewmembers — Canadian investor and philanthropist Mark Pathy, American entrepreneur Larry Connor, former Israeli Air Force pilot...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Robb Report

Inside the First All-Private Space Mission to the International Space Station

Click here to read the full article. The world’s first all-private mission to the International Space Station (ISS) departed at 9:10 p.m. EDT last night and is expected to splash down around 1:00 pm today off the Florida coast. The Ax-1 mission, which was transported in the SpaceX Dragon capsule called Endeavour, has four passengers, including three individuals paying about $55 million each for the experience and mission commander Michael López-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut who is now the vice president of business development at Axiom Space, which coordinated the mission. “Thanks once again for all the support through this amazing adventure...
FLORIDA STATE
Universe Today

Axiom’s First Astronauts Return From International Space Station

Axiom Space’s first crew of private astronauts is back on Earth after a 17-day orbital trip that included a week of bonus time on the International Space Station. The mission ended at 1:06 p.m. ET (5:06 p.m. GMT) today when SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavour splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
click orlando

Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
ORLANDO, FL
MyArkLaMiss

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires. It’s the first NASA crew comprised equally of men and women, including the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, Jessica Watkins. “This is one of […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

SpaceX's Crew-4 mission arrives at space station

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) late Wednesday. In a blog post, the agency said that the Crew Dragon Freedom capsule's hatch opening occurred at about 9:15 p.m. ET. Crew-4 includes NASA's mission commander Kjell Lindgren, pilot Bob Hines and mission specialist Jessica Watkins, as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Look out below! Space company Rocket Lab will attempt to catch a falling rocket in mid-air using a HELICOPTER to hook its parachute

In what could be a historic first, a US space company will attempt to catch a rocket falling back to Earth using a helicopter. The mid-air capture has been tried before, albeit unsuccessfully by NASA in 2004, but if it works it could provide a dramatic advancement in launch capabilities and a new way for rocket launchers to be reused.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Toni Koraza

Do you want Disney to leave Florida?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that prohibits schools in the Sunshine State from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity. The controversial legislation was later dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill. However, DeSantis is coming after more than just schools.
FLORIDA STATE

