The Cary man and the sea: Grandfather to row non-stop from Virginia to France

A grandfather from Cary is about to take on an ambitious voyage. Peter Harley wants to row from Virginia to France non-stop.

He has been training at Jordan Lake for the journey.

The boat he will use has sleeping quarters and plenty of food storage for his protein shakes, energy bars and pasta.

Harley is originally from South Africa and now lives in Wake County and is no stranger to the ocean.

"No hesitations whatsoever. Absolutely zero. I know what's coming and I'm happy to take it on," he said.

His daughter, Bonnie Evans, will be in the U.S. keeping in contact with her dad through satellite communication. She then plans to celebrate with him in France.

Harley is expected to leave next week. The trip across the ocean will take up to four months.