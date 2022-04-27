ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Plan your Kansas red county vacation

backroadsnews.com
 2 days ago

Wallace County isn’t woke enough to be considered a possible relocation point for Florida’s Disney...

www.backroadsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lakeland Gazette

10 Changes DeSantis Has Ordered For Disney World

Florida legislature has revoked Disney’s self-governing status which means that some bold new changes are on the way. Disneyland in California will remain a popular site for human trafficking but the Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL is going to experience a dramatic overhaul. Take a look at these...
ORLANDO, FL
FMX 94.5

Disney World Would Change the State of Texas

Disney World is having a tiff with the state of Florida. One of the "Happiest Places on Earth" is having a tiff with the governor of the state of garbageville. If you're a fan of this knucklehead, then you haven't read the daily stories of crazy constituents. You don't get a "Florida Man" story without a "Florida Governor." Governor Ron DeSantis is playing politics against Disney World, and that's a bad, bad thing. Let's get to some numbers.
TEXAS STATE
WDW News Today

What Will Happen if the Reedy Creek Improvement District is Dissolved at Walt Disney World?

In a special session today, the Florida Senate passed a bill to dissolve certain independent special districts, specifically targeting the Reedy Creek Improvement District of Walt Disney World. The bill is an attempt by Governor Ron DeSantis to remove Disney’s “special privileges” after they took a hard stance against the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Wallace County, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Home, KS
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation#Disney World
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
mansionglobal.com

Plot on Florida’s Marco Island Sells to Billionaire Buyer for $10.75 Million

A 4.32-acre waterfront parcel on Florida’s Marco Island has sold for $10.749 million, making it the highest-priced lot sale in the island’s history, and the second-highest residential sale, according to representatives for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyer. The buyer is billionaire and businessman Dennis...
REAL ESTATE
The Week

Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis vs. Disney: What happens now?

There's a battle going on between the Walt Disney Company and the government of the state of Florida and it's a little complicated. Walt Disney World is self-governing, with it's own police and fire departments and other municipal services. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is trying to dissolve that arrangement in retribution for Disney's opposition to Florida's new Parental Rights in Education act, or "Don't Say Gay" law, which bans or limits teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in K-12 public schools.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Ron DeSantis’ fight with Disney helped him break fundraising records

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ massive political clout has been on full display. Armed with the leverage of a skyrocketing national profile, he convinced Florida lawmakers to pass a congressional map drawn by his office — containing changes they previously opposed — and back an effort to kill The Walt Disney Co.’s special district, after the governor publicly lambasted the company.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy