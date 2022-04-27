World Snooker Championship 2022: Judd Trump tries funny distraction on referee Ben Williams

James Wade won a thrilling final to take victory against Jonny Clayton in the Cazoo Premier League at Dublin’s 3Arena.Wade had defeated Michael Van Gerwen in his quarter-final opener before going on to edge past Clayton 6-5 in the final for his second win of the competition.Wade raced into a 2-0 lead as he broke in the second leg with a 118 finish, only for Clayton to break straight back and then take the next three legs to lead 4-2.Wonderful Wade wins in Dublin ⚙️A simply brilliant night for James Wade as he beats Jonny Clayton in the final to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO