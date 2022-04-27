World Snooker Championship 2022: Judd Trump tries funny distraction on referee Ben Williams

Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Ronnie O'Sullivan says snooker's 'Class of 92' are like tennis greats Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal...
John Higgins survived a final-frame decider against Jack Lisowski to book his place in the World Snooker Championship semi-finals and seal a historic achievement for the fabled “Class of 92”. After earlier wins for Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams, Higgins’s 13-12 success marks the first time since 1999 that the trio – who all turned professional 30 years ago – have reached the last four at the Crucible.
Novak Djokovic is allowed to defend his grand slam title at Wimbledon after the tournament confirmed players will not have to provide vaccine accreditation to compete in this year's showdown. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has given Djokovic and other unvaccinated players the go-ahead to compete, adding that...
Ronnie O'Sullivan has insisted "I'm no superstar" after cruising into the Crucible semi-finals for a record 13th time by wrapping up a 13-5 win over Stephen Maguire. The 46-year-old reeled off breaks of 71 and 126 in the first two frames of the morning session to clinch victory and surpass the record he had shared with Stephen Hendry for reaching the last four.
SNOOKER legends Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins received a standing ovation at the Crucible ahead of their mouth-watering Betfred World Snooker Championship semi-final. The middle-aged potters – who have won 10 world titles between them – walked out to a cacophony of noise and sound ahead of their highly-anticipated opening session in Sheffield.
Tennis expert Barry Cowan says it's great to hear Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at Wimbledon as he acknowledged that there is no tournament that doesn't need Djokovic. On Tuesday, the Wimbledon organizers confirmed unvaccinated individuals won't face problems entering the UK and competing at the Championships. Djokovic,...
Anthony McGill has offered temporary accomodation at his Glasgow home to an amateur snooker player who is attempting to flee Ukraine. Tetyana Volovelska, who is from the war-torn city of Kharkiv, has been trying to seek refuge ever since the Russian invasion of her home country back in February. But...
The BBC has agreed a three-year extension to broadcast World Snooker's three major tournaments until 2027. The current deal to show the World Championship, UK Championship and the Masters on TV and online was scheduled run to the end of the 2023-24 season. The World Championship, currently under way at...
James Wade won a thrilling final to take victory against Jonny Clayton in the Cazoo Premier League at Dublin’s 3Arena.Wade had defeated Michael Van Gerwen in his quarter-final opener before going on to edge past Clayton 6-5 in the final for his second win of the competition.Wade raced into a 2-0 lead as he broke in the second leg with a 118 finish, only for Clayton to break straight back and then take the next three legs to lead 4-2.Wonderful Wade wins in Dublin ⚙️A simply brilliant night for James Wade as he beats Jonny Clayton in the final to...
James Anderson says he would love to return to the England Test team under new captain Ben Stokes. Anderson and Stuart Broad, England's leading Test wicket-takers, were left out of the West Indies tour in March. England lost the Test series in the Caribbean without the duo, who are both...
The strength in depth of British women's middle-distance running is pushing all involved to new heights, says Jemma Reekie. Reekie was joined in last year's Tokyo 800m final by Keely Hodgkinson, who won silver, and Alexandra Bell. It was the first time three Britons have made the event's Olympic final.
Boris Becker has been jailed for hiding assets to avoid paying debts. How did the former golden boy of tennis come to this?. One bright July day in 1985, a strawberry-blond 17-year-old stood before an awestruck crowd and kissed the golden Wimbledon trophy. Boris Becker was the youngest ever men's champion at the competition and the first to win it unseeded.
Wrexham co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watched on from the sidelines enthusiastically. They cheered on as players wearing the club's famous red and white colours contested a game. The Hollywood stars were not watching the first team in National League action but were taking in a session by the...
Watch as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano weigh in before their history-making fight at Madison Square Garden this weekend. Listen to commentary and follow live text commentary of Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app on Sunday 1 May from 02:00 BST.
