World Snooker Championship 2022: Judd Trump tries funny distraction on referee Ben Williams

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Judd Trump jokingly distract referee Ben Williams in...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Watch: World Championship - O'Sullivan v Higgins in second semi-final

With the World Championship in full swing, the Question of Sport team have put together a selection of questions based on the colours of the balls. Head here to have a go. Video caption: Watch the best shots as Mark Selby beat Shaun Murphy to win the snooker World ChampionshipWatch the best shots as Mark Selby beat Shaun Murphy to win the snooker World Championship.
The Guardian

John Higgins survives to join Ronnie O’Sullivan and ‘Class of ‘92’ in semis

John Higgins survived a final-frame decider against Jack Lisowski to book his place in the World Snooker Championship semi-finals and seal a historic achievement for the fabled “Class of 92”. After earlier wins for Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams, Higgins’s 13-12 success marks the first time since 1999 that the trio – who all turned professional 30 years ago – have reached the last four at the Crucible.
#Snooker#Uk
SkySports

Ronnie O'Sullivan into record 13th Crucible semi-final but insists 'I'm no superstar'

Ronnie O'Sullivan has insisted "I'm no superstar" after cruising into the Crucible semi-finals for a record 13th time by wrapping up a 13-5 win over Stephen Maguire. The 46-year-old reeled off breaks of 71 and 126 in the first two frames of the morning session to clinch victory and surpass the record he had shared with Stephen Hendry for reaching the last four.
The US Sun

Watch snooker icons Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins receive standing ovation ahead of semi-final showdown

SNOOKER legends Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins received a standing ovation at the Crucible ahead of their mouth-watering Betfred World Snooker Championship semi-final. The middle-aged potters – who have won 10 world titles between them – walked out to a cacophony of noise and sound ahead of their highly-anticipated opening session in Sheffield.
BBC

BBC extends World Snooker broadcast deal until 2027

The BBC has agreed a three-year extension to broadcast World Snooker's three major tournaments until 2027. The current deal to show the World Championship, UK Championship and the Masters on TV and online was scheduled run to the end of the 2023-24 season. The World Championship, currently under way at...
The Independent

James Wade edges Jonny Clayton in thrilling final to claim Premier League win

James Wade won a thrilling final to take victory against Jonny Clayton in the Cazoo Premier League at Dublin’s 3Arena.Wade had defeated Michael Van Gerwen in his quarter-final opener before going on to edge past Clayton 6-5 in the final for his second win of the competition.Wade raced into a 2-0 lead as he broke in the second leg with a 118 finish, only for Clayton to break straight back and then take the next three legs to lead 4-2.Wonderful Wade wins in Dublin ⚙️A simply brilliant night for James Wade as he beats Jonny Clayton in the final to...
BBC

James Anderson says he would love to play for Ben Stokes' England side

James Anderson says he would love to return to the England Test team under new captain Ben Stokes. Anderson and Stuart Broad, England's leading Test wicket-takers, were left out of the West Indies tour in March. England lost the Test series in the Caribbean without the duo, who are both...
BBC

British rivals have spurred me on - Jemma Reekie

The strength in depth of British women's middle-distance running is pushing all involved to new heights, says Jemma Reekie. Reekie was joined in last year's Tokyo 800m final by Keely Hodgkinson, who won silver, and Alexandra Bell. It was the first time three Britons have made the event's Olympic final.
BBC

Boris Becker: How a tennis superstar crashed to earth

Boris Becker has been jailed for hiding assets to avoid paying debts. How did the former golden boy of tennis come to this?. One bright July day in 1985, a strawberry-blond 17-year-old stood before an awestruck crowd and kissed the golden Wimbledon trophy. Boris Becker was the youngest ever men's champion at the competition and the first to win it unseeded.
