Model UN success goes beyond the awards

Before Financial Literacy Month ends, expert Melinda Hightower tells us the best practices for thriving financially. Yes, April happens to be Financial Literacy Month, but for most of us, every month should be Financial Literacy month––that is, if we want to achieve financial freedom and accumulate wealth. The good news is that it’s never too early or too late to make a positive difference regarding our relationship to money. And there’s no one more qualified to talk about this, specifically as it relates to Black people and wealth, then Melinda Hightower. She heads the new Multicultural Investors Strategic Client Segment at UBS, the world’s leading wealth manager. She’s a tax lawyer and financial analyst by trade, and she’s captaining this UBS division, which has put a microscope on the practices and psychology behind high-net worth minority groups.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO