Tribune Coach Q and A: Dan Gonzales

Ubly golf coach Dan "Gooch" Gonzales. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Throughout the spring, the Tribune will be releasing player and coach profile question and answer feature stories.

In this version, we feature Ubly golf coach Dan Gonzales.

Dan "Gooch" Gonzales

Years coaching for the school: 11th year coaching. First year for Ubly, as the previous 10 were for Harbor Beach, until the golf team combined with Ubly.

Sport: Golf

Favorite food: Mexican food.

If you were a superhero, who would you be and why: Superman. It would be up to everyone to try and find what my Krytptonite is.

Favorite sports quote: "Attitude reflects leadership," — Remember the Titans

Favorite memory from your playing or coaching days: Being named "Athlete of the Year" for Laker in 1991.

Person who inspires you the most: My wife and kids.

Best part about competing: Seeing all the hard work pay off.

Favorite pump-up or walk-up song: My Own Worst Enemy by Lit.

Advice for those looking to play your sport: Don't get frustrated or upset that you can't just pick up a set of clubs and be good. It takes time and effort to improve.