Tribune Coach Q and A: Dan Gonzales

By Tom Greene
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
Ubly golf coach Dan "Gooch" Gonzales. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Throughout the spring, the Tribune will be releasing player and coach profile question and answer feature stories.

In this version, we feature Ubly golf coach Dan Gonzales.

Dan "Gooch" Gonzales

Years coaching for the school: 11th year coaching. First year for Ubly, as the previous 10 were for Harbor Beach, until the golf team combined with Ubly.

Sport: Golf

Favorite food: Mexican food.

If you were a superhero, who would you be and why: Superman. It would be up to everyone to try and find what my Krytptonite is.

Favorite sports quote: "Attitude reflects leadership," — Remember the Titans

Favorite memory from your playing or coaching days: Being named "Athlete of the Year" for Laker in 1991.

Person who inspires you the most: My wife and kids.

Best part about competing: Seeing all the hard work pay off.

Favorite pump-up or walk-up song: My Own Worst Enemy by Lit.

Advice for those looking to play your sport: Don't get frustrated or upset that you can't just pick up a set of clubs and be good. It takes time and effort to improve.

If your area team has a player or coach you want profiled, please send an inquiry for a Q and A to tom.greene@hearstnp.com . Must be from a Tribune-covered school.

Ubly, MI
kmvt

Twin Falls wrestler signs with Ottawa University

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls High School’s Clancy Mummert is taking his talents to Ottawa University, an NAIA school in Kansas. Mummert placed third at the 4A state wrestling championships this year in the 120 pound division. He began wrestling in the fifth grade and the sport didn’t come easy to him.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Las Cruces Sun-News

Former NMSU women's coach Brooke Atkinson lands assistant job at Wyoming

Former New Mexico State women's basketball coach Brooke Atkinson has accepted an assistant position at Wyoming, the University announced. Atkinson joins the Cowgirls coaching staff after spending five years as NMSU's head coach, where she led the Aggies to two WAC regular-season championships, one WAC Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament berth. NMSU announced in March it would not extend Atkinson following the team's third straight losing season and hired Jody Adams-Birch to succeed her March 31.
LAS CRUCES, NM
