Mark Birdsall named Tribune assistant editor

Mark Birdsall has been named the Huron Daily Tribune's new assistant editor, succeeding Scott Nunn in the role. Birdsall has previous newspaper experience with the Holland Sentinel, Cadillac News and the Greenville Daily News. (Eric Young/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Huron Daily Tribune has announced that Mark Birdsall has been promoted to the role of assistant editor.

He replaces Scott Nunn, who last month accepted a new position as the digital editor of Hearst Midwest’s digital team.

Birdsall was first hired by the Tribune in the summer of 2019 to serve as sports editor, covering high school sports and running the Tribune’s annual football contest. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Huron County and shut down high school sports in March 2020, Birdsall made a temporary move to news and officially joined the newsroom as a reporter in July 2021.

Tribune Editor Eric Young said that after Nunn took on his new position, Mark was the most logical choice to fill that role in the newsroom.

“Mark brings a lot of editing experience from his history in journalism,” Young said. “He’s had a good presence in the community since he joined the Tribune in 2019, and I look forward to having him in this new role. His skills will help us continue to build a strong foundation in Huron County.”

“Eric wanted to look at changing things up,” Birdsall said. “I talked to Eric about my experience working with reporters to help them with their stories. That’s what I plan to do.”

Prior to joining the Tribune, Birdsall worked as a special sections editor for the Greenville Daily News and as a night desk editor for the Holland Sentinel and the Cadillac News.

Some of the stories Birdsall has worked on for the paper include covering breaking news, covering the communities of Elkton, Caseville, Pigeon and Bay Port, stories that center on local history, the county’s courts and police departments, and work done by charitable organizations.

A native of Bay City, Birdsall grew up in Arizona and then returned to Michigan to finish college at Grand Valley State University. He's lived all over the state but chose the Thumb due to its proximity to Bay City.

“I do consider Bad Axe my hometown now,” Birdsall said, having lived in the area for almost three years, adding he plans to stay here a while longer. “I could easily see myself retiring in the Thumb because I like it. I've met lots of great people and I’ve been lucky to write about them and the interesting things going on here in Huron County.”

He's also a movie buff and an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Red Wings, the Michigan State Spartans and the Chicago Cubs. He enjoys fishing and attending live music events in his free time. He's also a member of the Elkton Lions Club and enjoys delving into local history.

If readers have any story ideas or know something that deserves attention, they are encouraged contact himat Mark.Birdsall@hearstnp.com or 989-623-3188.

Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEBirdsall and on Instagram at @the_newsroom_hustla .