Tulsa, OK

How to Help an Autistic Person Process Grief and Loss

By Reviewed by Gary Drevitch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding and managing death and loss is an essential human need and right. Neurotypical and neurodiverse people may experience grieving very differently. Effective and humane explanations of death begin with understanding the person's particular communication style and providing meaningful context. Loss and death are an inevitable part of life;...

Growing Up With a Narcissistic Mother

Approximately 5 percent of the population has a narcissistic personality disorder, but narcissistic behavioral traits are far more common. People who develop narcissistic traits are often children of parents who are inconsistent and unpredictable in their expression of love. Boundaries can help protect you from the onslaught of criticism or...
Witnessing domestic violence raises risk of mental health problems in children

Witnessing violence between your parents is traumatic when it happens, but a new study finds that trauma can raise your risk of depression and other mental health problems. The study included more than 17,700 Canadian adults who took part in a national survey on mental health. Of those respondents, 326 said they witnessed parental domestic violence more than 10 times before age 16, which was defined as chronic.
Mentalization and dissociation after adverse childhood experiences

Impairment of mentalization may impact coping strategies, regulation of affect and stress. The influence of impaired mentalization on dissociation in patients with adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) could be important for treatment strategies. The aim of this study is to assess the relationship between ACEs, mentalizing and dissociation in adult individuals. Sixty-seven patients with ACEs completed the Mentalization Questionnaire (MZQ), the Essener Trauma Inventory (ETI) and the Brief Symptom Inventory-18 (BSI-18). The SPSS PROCESS macro tool was applied to test if mentalization mediated the relationship of ACEs and dissociation. ACEs were significantly associated with higher dissociation (Î²"‰="‰0.42, p"‰<"‰0.001) and lower mentalization (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.49, p"‰<"‰0.001). When mentalization was added to the model as a predictor, the association of ACEs with dissociation was no longer significant (Î²"‰="‰0.11, p"‰="‰0.31) and a statistically significant indirect effect was found (Î²"‰="‰0.32, 95% CI 0.16"“0.47). The overall explained variance of dissociation notably improved after inclusion of mentalization (17.5% to 49.1%). Thus, the results indicated that the association of ACEs on dissociation was fully mediated by mentalization. Our results suggest that ACEs are associated with lower mentalization and higher dissociation. Lower mentalization was also associated with worse depression, anxiety, somatization and PTSD symptoms. These findings underline the increasing importance of early treatment of individuals affected by ACEs with a focus to foster the development of mentalization.
Experiencing parental domestic violence as a child linked to mental illness in adulthood

TORONTO, Ontario — Witnessing domestic violence at home is distressing for any child in the moment, but troubling new research suggests these incidents may have a much longer lasting impact. Scientists at the University of Toronto report roughly one-fifth (22.5%) of adults who experienced chronic parental domestic violence during childhood went on to develop a major depressive disorder in adulthood.
Raising a Child With High Self-Esteem Versus Narcissism

Many strategies that parents commonly use to build children's self-esteem may encourage narcissism in children. Narcissistic children tend to show unrealistic views of themselves, a desire for superiority, and increased sensitivity. Research indicates that parents can use several evidence-based strategies to build children's self-esteem without encouraging narcissism. Nearly every parent...
7 Symptoms of Toxic Positivity That Can Destroy Your Relationships

Toxic positivity rejects difficult emotions in favor of a cheerful, often falsely positive, facade. Toxic positivity leads to a lack of authenticity in our words and relationships. Our emotional and physical well-being can suffer by pretending that "bad things don't happen here." Toxic positivity is the belief that no matter...
25 Weird Things Narcissists Do: Phrases and Signs

Some of the weird things narcissists do include finding a way to infringe on their mate at the most inopportune time. That can be whether the partner is sound asleep or falling ill, and the individual finds a reason that they must disagree on that very point in time. Even...
Stacy Wynn

Narcissists Utilize Mind Games For Manipulation

There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and PTSD following a relationship with a narcissist. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse you have been dealing with months, years, or decades of manipulative mind games.
Countrymom

Many narcissists hide behind addiction

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. A narcissist I know hid behind his addiction. I was a vulnerable single parent when I met the narcissist. He hid behind addiction and was like a silver-tongued snake pretending to help me when in fact, he was grooming me to be his next fix.
Are Screens to Blame for the Mental Health Crisis in Teens?

Teenagers in the U.S. are experiencing rapid increases in their rates of depression and anxiety. These trends have been evident for the past 15 years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic amplified existing mental health issues for many teens and created a greater awareness of these concerns for parents, professionals, and teens.
What Are Anxiety Dreams and What Causes Them?

Dreams that leave you feeling apprehensive and worried can result from ongoing stressors, or they can come up unexpectedly. With the right tools, you can cope. Have you ever fallen peacefully asleep, just to wake up hours later in a sweat? The cause was an unpleasant dream that made you experience the type of distress that lingers for a while: an anxiety dream.
The Dark Triad: Understanding The 3 Dark Personality Types, From Psychologists

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The term "Dark Triad" sounds ominous, but what does it actually mean? Misdiagnoses abound, but this trio of so-called dark personality types—narcissists, psychopaths, and Machiavellians—are not just flippant labels meant to insult. Rather, there is scientific evidence that this trifecta has unique difficulty relating to others, and their sense of self is misaligned with prevailing moral codes. They are highly disagreeable, lacking in empathy, highly self-interested, and/or manipulative.
The Consequences of Fear-Based Parenting and What to Do Instead

Fear-based parenting can affect your child’s development, mental health, and your relationship with them. When you’re a parent, there are times when your child will do something that may upset or disappoint you. Maybe they’ll throw a tantrum in a store when you say “no” to buying them a toy they want or deliberately break a rule at home or school. Maybe they’ll tell you a lie or say something disrespectful to a family member.
How to Teach Children to Feel Empathy Toward Outgroup Members

We examined how mothers feel and react when their child is exposed to an incident in which a member from another group is hurt. Across political ideologies, mothers use two types of tactics (direct and indirect) to teach their child how to feel toward an outgroup member. Yet, not all...
Don’t insist on being positive – allowing negative emotions has much to teach us

Eight years ago, when Whitney Goodman was a newly qualified therapist counselling cancer patients, it struck her that positive thinking was being “very heavily pushed”, both in her profession and the broader culture, as the way to deal with things. She wasn’t convinced that platitudes like “Look on the bright side!” and “Everything happens for a reason!” held the answers for anyone trying to navigate life’s messiness. Between herself, her friends and her patients, “All of us were thinking, ‘Being positive is the only way to live,’ but really it was making us feel disconnected and, ultimately, worse.”
On Our Sleeves survey reveals many parents need support in starting mental health conversations with children

Between the challenges of everyday life and more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, kids face more pressure and distraction than ever before, a combination of factors that has led to a mental health crisis among children in the United States. That crisis means that, more than ever, caregivers need to be equipped to talk daily to their children about thoughts, feelings and emotions, which in turn can help caregivers better support children if they have a mental health concern.
Understanding High-Functioning Anxiety

Focusing on someone’s performance tells you nothing about what they’re thinking or feeling. Behind a cool and calm exterior, one may struggle with underlying anxiety. Slowing down can help you observe and appreciate the small things that make life meaningful. One of the great fallacies plaguing our achievement-oriented...
