The Seahawks have never used an early-round pick on a cornerback since Pete Carroll and John Schneider took over. However, there’s a ton of speculation that pattern will change in 2022. There are three excellent cornerback prospects who are expected to be taken in the top-20 overall picks in this year’s draft and the Seahawks take one in this new mock draft from USA TODAY.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO