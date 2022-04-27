ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saguache County, CO

Saguache authorities say family scattered loved one's ashes, bones near Crestone campground

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — After a person reported finding bones near a campground northeast of Crestone, officials determined that family members purposefully scattered a loved one's ashes and bones along the road.

On Monday around 5:30 p.m., the Saguache County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a person had found possible human bones near the Forest Service gate to the North Crestone Creek Campground, which is up Saguache County Road 71. The bones, which were confirmed to be human on Wednesday, were found along the road.

The sheriff's said they learned in the investigation that the family of the deceased person had scattered the remains along the road after they couldn't reach the North Crestone Trailhead.

The coroner is working to return the remains to the family.

After the report came in Monday, a sheriff's office corporal arrived at the scene and found the bones. The corporal noted that they appeared to be human and seemed to have been burned because the bones were mixed in ashes, according to the sheriff's office. A coroner was called to the scene and also believed the bones were human. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was asked to send an evidence collection team, which arrived the following day to collect the bones. After that, the coroner took possession of the bones.

Early in the investigation, the sheriff's office said they did not believe the bones belonged to Suzanne Morphew or Kristal Reisinger , two missing women in the state.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the North Crestone Creek Campground "is rustic with camping sites nestled among Aspen, Juniper, Fir and other riparian-loving trees. Because the sites are so far apart, each site has a feeling of secluded wilderness camping with few of the inconveniences." It has remained closed for the season since late November.

The sheriff's office said it respects families' wishes to scatter the ashes of a loved ones in places that are special to them, but it requests that they only do so in places that are not heavily trafficked and in a manner where it's not noticeable to the public.

OutThere Colorado

Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
KXRM

Body found in southwest Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has identified the body of a man found on Little Burnt Mill Road early Sunday morning. Deputies responded just before 2:30 a.m. to the area of Little Burnt Mill Road just south of Starlite Drive on Sunday and discovered a man’s body. The victim has been […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Bones found near Colorado campground identified as human, scattered intentionally

The Saguache County Sheriff's Office has released an update to a case involving charred bones found near North Crestone Campground on April 25. On the afternoon of April 27, it was announced that the bones have since been identified as human, determined to be scattered intentionally in the area by family members that were unable to access a trailhead they intended to reach due to a seasonal road closure.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

