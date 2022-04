Thomas W. Bove, age 88, of Charlotte, NC, died December 15, 2021. He was the son of Louis A. Bove and Theresa M. Basile Bove. Mr. Bove was a former member of St. John the Baptist Church; a member of Local 396 Moving Picture Machine Operator in the Binghamton NY area for several years as well as the Kallet and Senus Theaters in the Rome-Utica area. He was also employed by Pinkerton Security and Stegall Security. He was last employed by the City of Charlotte NC at the CLT Coliseum Authority.

