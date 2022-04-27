ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Thomas W. Bove

Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas W. Bove, age 88, of Charlotte, NC, died December 15, 2021. He was the son of Louis A. Bove and Theresa M. Basile Bove. Mr. Bove was a former member of St. John the Baptist Church; a member of Local 396 Moving Picture...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Marian A. (Mahana) Karam

UTICA — Mrs. Marian A. (Mahana) Karam, age 87, passed peacefully into heaven on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, with her loving and devoted daughter at her side. Marian was born in Utica on June 13, 1934, to the late Abdoo and Emily (Sfeir) Mahana. On June 13, 1959, Marian married Ernest T. “Nini” Karam in St. Louis Gonzaga Church, Utica. They truly loved and respected each other and placed the needs of their family above all else. Nini passed away on September 13, 2008; Marian always held him in the depth of her heart.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Clara C. (Prusinowski) Williams

Clara Carolyn (Prusinowski) Williams, age 100, of Rome, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2022. She was born December 1, 1921, in Glenmore, NY, a daughter of the late Leon and Philomena Bartolewski Prusinowski, and educated in Annsville schools. Clara was formerly married to William Billman and later Daniel Williams; both are deceased. She worked as a waitress at the former El Chico’s Restaurant in Rome, retiring after 20 years of service. She was a very devoted member of the Catholic faith.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Joan E. (Carver) Martin

Joan E. Martin, age 88, formerly of Lee Center, passed away peacefully at the Katherine Luther Home in the Town of Kirkland on April 23, 2022. Joan was born in Verona, NY, on January 21, 1934, to the late Dewey and Eleanor White Carver, and graduated from RFA in 1952. On July 5, 1952, she was united in marriage to Frederick J. Martin at St. Patrick’s Church in Taberg; a blessed union of 66 years until his passing on August 6, 2018.
LEE CENTER, NY
Romesentinel.com

Edward A. Hall

DURHAMVILLE — Edward A. Hall, 70, State Route 46, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Oneida Healthcare, surrounded by his loving and caring family. Born in Boonville, on December 26, 1951, he was the son of Albert and Ruby O’Brien Hall. A resident of Durhamville for the past forty-three years, Ed was a graduate of Adirondack Central School and served with the United States Army during the Viet Nam War era. He married Angela Fazekas in St. Paul’s Church, Rome, on July 2, 1976.
DURHAMVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Judy Ann (Maitland) Matt

Judy Ann Matt, age 64, of Lee Center, passed away peacefully at home on April 27, 2022. She was born May 23, 1957, in Rome, a daughter of the late Lewis and Beatrice Tuthill Maitland, and graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1975. Judy was united in marriage to Stanley Matt, Jr, on September 17, 1977, on the family farm in Lee Center. She worked as a CNA at the Eastern Star Home in Oriskany, retiring after 30 years of service. She was member of the Lee Center United Methodist Church.
LEE CENTER, NY
Romesentinel.com

Jerome P. McKinsey, Jr.

UTICA — Jerome McKinsey, Jr., 33, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2022. He was born in Utica to Jerome, Sr. and Tyra McKinsey on August 26, 1988. Jerome attended Utica schools and graduated from Proctor in 2006. Jerome was employed by TECT Power/Whitcraft in Whitesboro. Services...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Elizabeth A. Gubbins

Elizabeth A. Gubbins, 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Utica, on January 12, 1943, to John and Emily (Trzepacz) Chrabaszcz, and was educated in local schools. On May 22, 1965, she was married to Patrick Gubbins in St. Mary’s Church in New York Mills, a union of 56 years. Elizabeth entered the workforce after graduation from Utica Catholic Academy, beginning her secretarial career at ROAMA, and remained there until her children were born. When she returned to the workforce the rest of her working years were spent between Kelly Girls, Huta & Jones CPA, Douglas Mattson Physical Therapy, and DiSpirito, Gilberti & Sitts Physical Therapy, until her retirement.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Kathleen F. (Evans) Snyder

Kathleen F. Snyder, 68, of Osceola, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown. She was born in Rome on February 27, 1954, a daughter of the late Eugene and Patricia (Loose) Evans. She was a graduate of Rome Free Academy and on February 19, 1972, she was united in marriage to Charles Snyder.
ROME, NY

