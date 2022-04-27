ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Denny Hamlin’s stunning Lake Norman mansion including a NASCAR simulator, glass elevator and bowling alley

By Jim Sheridan
 2 days ago
DENNY HAMLIN lives his life in the fast lane on NASCAR's high-speed circuits.

So it's no surprise that the three-time Daytona 500 winner likes to kick back in the most relaxing environment possible away from the day job.

Hamlin is one of NASCAR's most successful drivers of all time Credit: AP
The mansion features an indoor viewing area for his most famous wheels Credit: Griffin 360/Elan
There is also a basketball court and gym facilities Credit: Griffin 360/Elan
The mansion is so vast it has its own elevator Credit: Griffin 360/Elan

Hamlin, 41, still competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series and has 46 career wins to his name.

He burst onto the racing scene in 2006, winning Rookie of the Year and has since cemented himself as one of the all-time greats.

Hamlin's giant 30,000sq-foot mansion on the edge of Lake Norman, North Carolina is a testament to his success and tailor-made to his exact specifications.

He began working on his vision with designer Scott Carpenter in 2014 and the house took two years to perfect and build.

'110" PROJECTED SCREEN'

Carpenter explains: "We didn’t want it to be trendy, but more of a timeless design.”

And that's exactly the vibe you get from the vast open-plan space, with the result looking like a high-end luxury hotel.

Hamlin can hone his driving skills without even leaving the front door with a high-spec racing simulator, while there's also a two-lane bowling alley and huge home theatre.

That home entertainment system is a sports fan's dream and features a 110” projected screen, which can be split into five panels so Hamlin can enjoy several different events at once.

And if that's not enough, the entire house features a whopping 24 60" TV sets.

'TIMELESS DESIGN'

The mansion is so vast that it even features its own glass elevator, so the NASCAR champ doesn't even need to use the stairs.

Carpenter continues: "Denny wanted the overall design aesthetic to be clean, simple and contemporary.

"We installed custom-built LED lighting strips across many of the home mouldings, especially for the art gallery wall.”

The ELAN Entertainment & Control System is state-of-the-art and allows Denny to control all of his lighting, music, TV and internet direct from a smartphone.

Many homes have a gym space now, but few have an entire basketball court.

And Denny's digs not only include an indoor garage complete with see-through-wall so he can marvel at his classic motors, but it also has its own helicopter pad.

Hamlin's net worth is estimated to be $65million (£48m) and he's one of the highest-paid NASCAR drivers in history.

The Tampa-born star runs the Denny Hamlin Foundation, which has raised over $2.2m for children with cystic fibrosis.

Now in his seventeenth NASCAR season, Hamlin started 30th on the grid in the 2022 Daytona 500 but crashed out in the opening stage.

Denny can marvel at his cars and watch five different sports simultaneously Credit: Griffin 360/Elan
The epic 30.000sq foot mansion is on the edge of Lake Norman in North Carolina Credit: Griffin 360/Elan
The house has a bowling alley where Hamlin houses his many trophies Credit: Griffin 360/Elan
As well as five TV screens in the entertainment center, there are golf and racing simulators Credit: Griffin 360/Elan
The two-lane bowling alley runs alongside an indoor putting green Credit: Griffin 360/Elan

