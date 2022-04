FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Franklin Area High School football team is hosting a spaghetti dinner on May 14 to benefit the team. The spaghetti dinner will be held on Saturday, May 14 at Sandycreek Twp. VFD. The dinner will be held from 4-7 p.m. The event will feature...

FRANKLIN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO