Rock County, WI

Rock County equestrian trails are now open for public use

By Gazette staff
 2 days ago

JANESVILLE— Equestrian trails are now open for public use, according to a Rock County Department of Public Works news release.

Trails now open include the Gibbs Lake Park, Happy Hollow Park and Magnolia Bluff Park. The Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail is open year round for equestrian use, according to the release.

Rock County Board puts off proposal to allow hybrid meetings

JANESVILLE A proposal to allow for hybrid attendance at Rock County Board meetings has been postponed indefinitely.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Slow/no-wake lifted on northern portion of the Rock River

EDGERTON The slow/no-wake speed restriction has been lifted on the northern section of the Rock River, according to a Rock County news release.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Construction to start on Hwy. B, railroad around Walworth area next week

Two construction projects near Walworth are slated to start next week.
WALWORTH, WI
Town of Beloit West Riverside Energy Center welcomes visitors

TOWN OF BELOIT Alliant Energy officials offered residents tours of the new West Riverside Energy Center at 4201 S. Walters Road on Thursday as they marked a ceremonial completion of the new natural gas power plant.
BELOIT, WI
New state legislative maps leave two new Rock County districts without an incumbent

After the state Supreme Court reversed course Friday and adopted state legislative district boundaries submitted by the Republicans who control the Legislature, two Assembly districts that cover part of Rock County no longer have incumbent representatives.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Water main improvements to affect traffic on East Milwaukee Street on April 27

JANESVILLE The city is planning to make water main improvements Wednesday, April 27, along East Milwaukee Street, according to a city news release.
JANESVILLE, WI
Rock County COVID-19 hospitalizations at low level, including no admissions at Beloit Memorial Hospital

BELOIT The number of people hospitalized in Rock County with COVID-19 has been at or below 10 for about two months, including no patient admissions at Beloit Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 unit in six weeks, an encouraging sign that the region, state and nation might be turning the corner in the long struggle against the pandemic.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Aquatic center in Fox Valley remaining closed this summer due to lifeguard shortage

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A lifeguard shortage is causing a water park in Fox Valley to close for the summer.
CHICAGO, IL
Janesville hotel proposal hauls in $1.89 million tax-incentive deal from city

JANESVILLE The city is giving a hotel development group a boost of up to $1.89 million in a 12-year tax-incentive deal in exchange for a 42,000-square-foot, 90-room Tru by Hilton hotel.
JANESVILLE, WI
"RENT" auditions planned May 5-7 at JPAC

JANESVILLE The Janesville Performing Arts Center will hold auditions May 5 to 7 for its production of "RENT."
JANESVILLE, WI
Politics
Chemtool in Rockton ordered to clean up site where plant burned

ROCKTON, Ill. The owners of the Chemtool plant in Rockton, which was destroyed by a fire that lasted several days in June 2021, is facing a new court order to clean up the site of the former lubricant plant.
ROCKTON, IL
Milton Common Council to return to in-person meetings Tuesday night

MILTON For the first time in about two years, Tuesday's meeting of the common council will be in person and open to the public.
MILTON, WI
Climate crisis presentation offered April 28 at UW-Whitewater at Rock County

JANESVILLE The Environmental Club is hosting an event called "Solving the Climate Crisis" at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the Denmark Theater at UW-Whitewater at Rock County, 2909 Kellogg Ave.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Docs Who Rock fundraiser planned for Saturday at JPAC

JANESVILLE The annual Docs Who Rock show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St.
JANESVILLE, WI
