Rock County equestrian trails are now open for public use

JANESVILLE
The Environmental Club is hosting an event called “Solving the Climate Crisis” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the Denmark Theater at UW-Whitewater at Rock County, 2909 Kellogg Ave.
Bob Lindmeier, senior chief meteorologist for WKOW-TV in Madison, will lead the presentation. He will discuss the background of climate change, explain how the world is currently in a climate crisis and talk about actions to take against climate change.
A question-and-answer session for audience brainstorming will follow the presentation. Tables will also display and offer information about local organizations working toward a sustainable future.
COVID-19 guidelines will be posted on signs in the theater. Masks will be provided for those who want them.
For more information, contact Bob McCallister at 608-898-5061 or mccallir@uww.edu.
Comments / 0