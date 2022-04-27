ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renewed calls for Brittney Griner's return emerge after Russia releases former U.S. Marine

By Ariana Garcia
 2 days ago
Calls for WNBA star Brittney Griner's release re-surfaced following Russia's release of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed on Wednesday.  (Ariana Garcia)

As news spread of Russia releasing U.S. marine veteran Trevor Reed Wednesday, questions about whether WNBA star Brittney Griner could be next also began to surface. The Houston native's name began to trend online as fans renewed demands for her release.

"Can we get Brittney Griner next?" questioned Twitter user Lyndsey D'Arcangelo . "This is positive news," wrote user Joe Madison. "But the work is not done. Don't forget about Brittney Griner. #FreeBrittneyGriner."

Some questioned why more isn't being publicly shared about Griner's case. "Do we have any update on Brittney Griner whatsoever?" asked user Emma Vigeland . "I can't imagine that the coverage would be this sparse if she were male or white."

Griner has been detained in Russia since February on allegations of drug smuggling. The Phoenix Mercury star's arrest came just as the country began its war with Ukraine. Another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, also remains detained in Russia after being arrested in 2018 on espionage-related charges, which he has denied.

Reed, a 30-year-old former marine from Texas, has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly three years after Russian authorities accused him of assaulting an officer in 2019. He was traded for a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in America, according to the Associated Press.

There was no word from the White House Wednesday on Griner's status. Without elaborating on details about Reed's return, President Joe Biden issued a statement saying, "the negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly... We won't stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends."

As the WNBA season approaches next week, some still wonder why Griner's detainment hasn't been more widely discussed. Richard Stoll , a professor of political science at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy, said the silence around Griner's case could be intentional, as anything said publicly about the two-time Olympic gold medalist could complicate any ongoing negotiation.

However, as the start of the WNBA season approaches next week, some of Griner's colleagues have begun to speak out about her detention. Earlier this month, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said getting the seven-time WNBA All-Star home remains a "top priority" for the league.

Nneka Ogwumike, president of the WNBA and a player for the Los Angeles Sparks team, said it's important for teammates to not say anything that could potentially compromise her return. "A lot of that had to do with educating ourselves about the details about what was going on, as much as we could know, but then understanding how important it was for us to be strategic about when and how we speak about her," she said.

Griner's fate in Russia could be determined soon as she is scheduled to appear in court on May 19.

