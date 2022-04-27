ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Flames' Dillon Dube: Scores twice again

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Dube scored two goals on four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Nashville. Dube opened the...

www.cbssports.com

KXRM

Duchene scores in shootout, Predators rally to beat Avs 5-4

DENVER (AP) — Matt Duchene scored the lone goal of the shootout and David Rittich stopped all three attempts as the Nashville Predators rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4. Duchene also scored in regulation, along with Ryan Johansen, Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm to help the Predators move into the […]
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He's sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Scores in shootout loss

Pacioretty scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Chicago. Pacioretty tied the game at three in the second period, deflecting a shot from Brayden McNabb past Logan Thompson. The goal was Pacioretty's fifth point in his last five games, with two goals and three assists in that span. The 33-year-old winger now has 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 38 games this season.
CHICAGO, IL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Canucks beat Kraken, will miss playoffs 2nd straight year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists to set a franchise record for points by a Vancouver defenseman, and the Canucks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Tuesday night, but were eliminated from playoff contention. Dallas ensured Vancouver would miss the playoffs for a...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Predators face the Avalanche on 3-game slide

Nashville Predators (44-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (56-18-6, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nashville comes into the matchup with Colorado after losing three in a row. The Avalanche are 34-10-4 in conference games. Colorado averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference....
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Arizona hosts Nashville on 7-game home slide

Nashville Predators (45-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7, eighth in the Central) LINE: Coyotes +229, Predators -284; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Nashville looking to break its seven-game home losing streak. The Coyotes are 9-12-4 in division play. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game,...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Predators' Roman Josi: Two points in loss

Josi recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Calgary. Josi fired a slapshot past Dan Vladar to put Nashville on the board in the second before assisting on a Matt Duchene tally later in the period. The Swiss blueliner leads now has 22 goals and 71 assists on the season, leading all NHL defensemen with 93 points.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Seattle takes on San Jose on 4-game losing streak

LINE: Kraken -121, Sharks +100; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Kraken take on San Jose. The Kraken are 13-35-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.4 assists per game. Vince Dunn leads the team with 28 total assists.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Devon Toews: Sitting Friday

Toews (rest) will not play Friday against the Wild, per the NHL's media site. Toews will sit for the final game of the 2021-22 regular season but he should be good to go once the playoffs begin. He enjoyed a career year with 13 goals, 57 points and a plus-52 rating through 66 appearances.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sitting Friday

MacKinnon (rest) will not play Friday against the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon will take the night off for Colorado's final game of the season. He ends the 2021-22 campaign with 32 goals and 88 points despite playing just 65 games. The superstar center should be good to go for Game 1 of the postseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Expected to return Friday

Perron (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup Friday against visiting Vegas. The plan is for Perron to take the ice for a final tune-up game before the Blues square off against Minnesota in Round 1 of the playoffs. He only missed one game with the lower-body issue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Panthers' Anton Lundell: Playing Friday, after all

Lundell (upper body) will play Friday in Montreal. Lundell was reportedly set to miss the team's final two games of the regular season, but he's evidently good to go for Friday's finale. The 20-year-old has had a fantastic rookie campaign, turning in 18 goals, 44 points and an eye-popping plus-33 rating in 65 games.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Panthers' Mason Marchment: Sitting out season finale

Marchment (rest) won't play Friday against the Canadiens, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Marchment will undoubtedly return to his usual middle-six role for Game 1 of the Panthers' first-round matchup with the Capitals. He's racked up 18 goals and 47 points through 54 contests this campaign.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Bokondji Imama: Rises to top level

Imama was promoted from AHL Tucson on Friday. With several Coyotes forwards dealing with injuries, Imama will likely draw into a fourth-line role for Friday's season finale against Nashville. The 25-year-old winger has picked up one goal and eight hits while averaging just 4:28 of ice time through three top-level appearances this season.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Magnus Hellberg: Guarding cage Friday

Hellberg will get the starting nod in New Jersey on Friday. Hellberg will make his first NHL appearance since the 2016-17 season with the Rangers. He registered a 2.42 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 37 games with KHL Sochi this season.
DETROIT, MI

