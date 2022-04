MUSKEGON, Mich. — With warm weather right around the corner, the Home, Garden and Boat Show is returning to Muskegon just in time for Michiganders to prepare for summer. This year's show features over 60 exhibitors with everything you need to renovate your home, spice up your garden, purchase your first boat and more! The show also offers seminars led by experts, including what first-time homebuyers should know, how to arrange flowers and boater's safety.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO