ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Robert Pattinson will return as the ‘The Batman’

By Jack Heinrich
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott, to...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

That Time Robert Pattinson Was So Buff For The Batman That Eddie Redmayne Didn’t Recognize Him

It’s no secret that superhero movies are a massively powerful force in the entertainment industry, with a number of notable actors playing superheroes on the big screen. Robert Pattinson recently debuted his take on Batman, getting super ripped in the process. And it turns out that he was so buff that even his old friend Eddie Redmayne didn’t recognize him.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Pattinson
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Batman’ Sequel Announced at CinemaCon

A sequel to “The Batman” was formally announced by Warner Bros. Pictures during the studio’s presentation at CinemaCon on Tuesday night, with director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson set to return. “The Batman” was released exclusively in theaters on March 4, 2022 and has now grossed...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgn
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Avengers star Josh Brolin turned down Chris Pratt’s lead role in Jurassic World

Josh Brolin has revealed that he once turned down the lead role in Jurassic World.The Avengers: Infinity War star had apparently been offered the part of Owen Grady, which eventually went to Chris Pratt.Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Brolin said that he turned down the role because he was unable to picture himself as Owen. “With all respect to Steven [Spielberg, who executive produced the film], I could not picture me doing it,” he said. “I could not picture me being that guy.“And I’m very, very happy, based on my decision, of what Chris does with...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

The Rock brings superheroes to CinemaCon as 'Elvis' returns to Vegas

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson topped a superhero-packed bill as Warner Bros presented its upcoming slate of blockbusters at CinemaCon on Tuesday, while Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" graced the Las Vegas casino stage at the movie industry summit. - 'The original superhero' - Beyond the superhero fare, which dominates modern megaplexes, Baz Luhrmann took the stage to discuss "Elvis." 
LAS VEGAS, NV
Herald-Tribune

Summer movie guide: 15 biggest films to watch in theaters during May, June and July

Summer is just around the corner, which, among other things, means a new slate of blockbuster movies soon hitting the big screen. The summer movie season kicks off next week with the latest Marvel film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Fellow Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” is also set for release later this summer, along with new “Jurassic Park” and “Top Gun” sequels and a few original properties such as Jordan Peele’s latest film “Nope.” And unlike the last two...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
ComicBook

DC Movie Slate on Display at CinemaCon

DC's upcoming slate of releases, including The Flash, Black Adam, and more, is on full display at CinemaCon this week, with Twitter user Dominic Hernandez sharing some early images from the event, including one of an elaborate backdrop for DC posters. Featuring the recently-updated release dates, this display likely suggests that Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, Black Adam, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and League of Super-Pets are likely to be a big part of Warner's presentation at the convention. Whethere anything else will be discussed -- such as a release date and venue for Batgirl, which seems to be reliant on The Flash for its continuity -- is not yet clear.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy