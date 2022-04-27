ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Bucknell librarian racing to preserve Ukrainian data

By NCPA Staff
 2 days ago
Lewisburg, Pa. — As the Russian assault on Ukraine rages on, a Bucknell University librarian has joined an international effort of some 1,300 archivists who are racing to back up Ukraine’s digital archives through the Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO) project. Carrie Pirmann, a social sciences...

City
Lewisburg, PA
