ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Extremely Local News: Ald. Brian Hopkins hoping to rename Wicker Park’s Division Street Blue Line station

By Jack Heinrich
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Tours of historic Lincoln Park mansion built for Titanic survivor open to public this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's a mansion originally built for one of the survivors of the Titanic.Now, thanks to dozens of Chicago-area designers, a historic mansion in Lincoln Park will soon open for tours. The Adler on the Park mansion, 16,000-square-foot mansion at 2700 N. Lakeview Ave., is located in Lincoln Park and it has seen a lot of changes since it was first built in 1917. "This is a historic landmark. This was originally built by David Adler," Kim Flashner,  of the Adler on the Park showcase house, said. More than a century later, each room, about 40 of them has its own...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

West Lakeview neighbors say reconstruction of Metra tracks will ruin their backyards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors along the western edge of Lakeview are talking with Metra about a construction plan they say will destroy their yards. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Wednesday, no one we talked to is debating that the bridges along the Metra Union Pacific North Line at Ravenswood Avenue need replacing. It is the way to do it that is up for debate. The West Lakeview neighbors were set to meet Metra face-to-face Wednesday to talk about the issue. Christie Calmeyn had her wedding in the backyard of her home abutting the tracks. "We thought this was our...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
WBEZ

Chicagoans can now apply for prepaid gas or transit cards

Many Chicagoans can now start applying for either a $150 gas card or $50 public transit credits after a proposal from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot overcame several speed bumps at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The taxpayer-funded program passed by a hair — 26 to 23 — after it narrowly...
CHICAGO, IL
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 gas stimulus cards available TODAY

Residents in one city are lucky enough to potentially receive a $150 stimulus gas card to help offset rising gas prices. There will be 50,000 gas cards available loaded with $150. The cards will go out via lottery system in the city of Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed to...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Hopkins
Phys.org

Students identify Chicago neighborhoods most at risk of urban flooding

Growing up in Brooklyn and spending her undergraduate and now graduate student years in Chicago, Chaillé Biddle has grown increasingly alarmed by the problem of urban flooding. When rainwater and stormwater overflow in developed areas, and the local sewer system cannot handle heavy downpours, that water fills streets and homes.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Amazing Abandoned Mansion Left Untouched For 16 Years In Illinois

I always wonder why some abandoned places have all the furniture left behind like someone left in a rush. *NOTICE: By entering private/abandoned property you risk injuries, accidents, and possibly arrest. Trespassing is not encouraged. Enter at your own risk.*. In Barrington, Illinois there was a mansion with a 400-acre...
BARRINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wicker Park#Local News#Hyde Park#Ald#Urban Construction#Block Club Chicago#Polish#Kolmar
CBS Chicago

Aquatic Center in Aurora won't open this summer due to lifeguard shortage, and it's not alone

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A lifeguard shortage is creating a real challenge in Aurora, where the Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center will not be able to open this year. As CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported Thursday, Aurora's Fox Valley Park District is far from alone in experiencing such a shortage. Kostek spoke to park district aquatics managers across the city and suburbs Thursday, and just about every single one said they are far off the mark of their normal lifeguard recruiting. Many say this is an issue that started before the pandemic, but has only getting worse. ...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Whole Foods closing Englewood grocery store after six years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Whole Foods will be closing its store in Englewood, six years after opening a grocery store in what had once been a food desert on the South Side. A Whole Foods spokesperson confirmed the company is closing six out of its more than 530 locations nationwide, including the Englewood location at 832 W. 63rd St. and their store in the DePaul University Welcome Center at 959 W. Fullerton Ave. in Lincoln Park -- a former Dominick's. The other stores closing are in Montgomery, Alabama; Mobile, Alabama; Tarzana, California; and Brookline, Massachusetts. "As we continue to position...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Alderman says there weren't enough officers for crowds, chaos downtown this past weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first really warm weekend of the year brought massive crowds who created a chaotic scene in Millennium Park – with some jumping on taxis, destroying property, and making threats with weapons. Police and city leaders say they were prepared. But as CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, images from the weekend are calling that claim into question. "Randomly jumping on cars, breaking windows, harassing innocent pedestrians who are just walking by – that's a frightening experience for people to have," said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd).Unfortunately, this past Saturday night was far from...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

A man was rescued a lagoon in Lincoln Park Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was rescued the Lincoln Park rowing lagoon Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department said a call came in around 6:20 a.m. for a man in the water in the lagoon south of Diversey Harbor.CFD said the man is out of the water and he was taken to a local hospital in good condition. It is not clear how the man ended up in the water. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy