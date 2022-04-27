Extremely Local News: Ald. Brian Hopkins hoping to rename Wicker Park’s Division Street Blue Line station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's a mansion originally built for one of the survivors of the Titanic.Now, thanks to dozens of Chicago-area designers, a historic mansion in Lincoln Park will soon open for tours. The Adler on the Park mansion, 16,000-square-foot mansion at 2700 N. Lakeview Ave., is located in Lincoln Park and it has seen a lot of changes since it was first built in 1917. "This is a historic landmark. This was originally built by David Adler," Kim Flashner, of the Adler on the Park showcase house, said. More than a century later, each room, about 40 of them has its own...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO