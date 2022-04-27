ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

More sugar than a DOUGHNUT, saltier than a pack of crisps and just as many calories as a Mars bar: How Kellogg's cereals REALLY fare nutritionally as food giant takes ministers to court over junk food ruling

By Emily Craig
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Kellogg's today dragged the UK Government to court over rules which would ban supermarkets from prominently displaying its unhealthiest cereals.

But campaigners say the cereal-maker — whose favourites are loved by millions — could easily get around the ban by simply slashing their sugar and salt contents.

A MailOnline analysis reveals their worst-offending items can contain 14g of sugar per serving, more than a Krispy Kreme doughnut (12.6g). Other popular cereals contain just as many calories as a Mars bar (230 vs 228) and more salt than a pack of Walker's traditional crisps (0.43g vs 0.34g).

Kellogg's was accused of trying to 'wriggle out' of the Department of Health's regulations, which come into effect in October and will only target food and drinks high in calories, saturated fat, sugar and salt (HFSS).

In-store promotion of HFSS foods will be limited when the rules come into force, meaning they will not be allowed to be featured in high-profile locations such as checkouts, store entrances and aisle ends. The regulations will also also ban multi-buy promotions.

The cereal giant — whose much-loved brands include Cornflakes and Coco Pops — argued the calculations used to judge its products were 'wrong' and 'not implemented legally' because they only consider dry bowls, glossing over all nutritional benefits of milk.

But health campaigners hit out at the claims, accusing the US-based firm of wasting taxpayers' cash by taking the Government to court, rather than simply reducing the sugar content in its products.

Katharine Jenner, director and registered nutritionist at both Action on Sugar and Action on Salt, told MailOnline: 'Crunchy Nut cornflakes still have two-and-a-half teaspoons of sugar in them per portion, whether you add milk or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdknW_0fLoivKW00
MailOnline examined the nutritional content of Kellogg's cereals, including Coco Pops, Crunchy Nut and Rice Krispies. Among the worst offenders was Crunchy Nut caramelised granola, which contained 230 calories per serving, more than a Mars bar (228 calories). The sweetest option was Crunchy Nut chocolate clusters, which has 14g of sugar per serving, more than a Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnut (12.6g sugar). And Crunchy Nut honey and nut clusters was the saltiest breakfast option from Kellogg's, with 0.43g per serving — more than a packet of Walkers ready salted crisps (0.34g salt)

WHAT SHOULD A BALANCED DIET LOOK LIKE?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snFVT_0fLoivKW00
Meals should be based on potatoes, bread, rice, pasta or other starchy carbohydrates, ideally wholegrain, according to the NHS

• Eat at least 5 portions of a variety of fruit and vegetables every day. All fresh, frozen, dried and canned fruit and vegetables count

• Base meals on potatoes, bread, rice, pasta or other starchy carbohydrates, ideally wholegrain

• 30 grams of fibre a day: This is the same as eating all of the following: 5 portions of fruit and vegetables, 2 whole-wheat cereal biscuits, 2 thick slices of wholemeal bread and large baked potato with the skin on

• Have some dairy or dairy alternatives (such as soya drinks) choosing lower fat and lower sugar options

• Eat some beans, pulses, fish, eggs, meat and other proteins (including 2 portions of fish every week, one of which should be oily)

• Choose unsaturated oils and spreads and consuming in small amounts

• Drink 6-8 cups/glasses of water a day

• Adults should have less than 6g of salt and 20g of saturated fat for women or 30g for men a day

Source: NHS Eatwell Guide

'If Kellogg's would like to be able to promote their products, then instead of trying to convince us that adding milk makes their products healthier, they should try removing some of the salt and sugar – that will do the trick.

'They have already managed to improve the healthfulness of some of their products by doing just that, so they know it is possible.

'Instead of wasting taxpayer money taking our government to court, why not spend some of their own profits in investing in their customer's health?'

MailOnline analysed the nutritional content of 36 Kellogg's cereals available in UK supermarkets.

Variations of Crunchy Nut were the most calorific, with one serving of caramelised granola (230) followed by nut and chocolate granola (224) and chocolate honeycomb granola (217).

This is around a tenth of an adult's daily intake and similar to a Mars bar (228).

The NHS tells men to eat around 2,500 calories per day to maintain their body weight, while the average woman needs 2,000 calories daily.

Consuming too many calories can lead to obesity, which affects a quarter of Britons and raises the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, some cancers and having a stroke.

Crunchy Nut options also topped the table on sugar, with the chocolate clusters variation containing 14g for one serving.

It was followed by the chocolate honeycomb granola version (12g), fruit and nut granola (12g) and honey and nut clusters (12g).

For comparison, an original-glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut contains 12.6g.

Britons are supposed to limit themselves to 30g of added sugar each day, as a sugar-heavy diet can lead to weight gain and tooth decay.

Sugar found naturally in milk, fruit and vegetables do not count as added sugars. The NHS says 'we do not need to cut down on these'.

Kellogg's saltiest cereal is Crunchy Nut honey and nut clusters (0.43g), followed by Fruit and Fibre (0.4g), All-Bran (0.38g), Crunchy Nut chocolate clusters (0.37g) and All Bran golden crunch (0.37g).

The worst offenders are around seven per cent of an adult's daily recommended intake and all have more salt than a packet of Walkers ready salted crisps (0.34g).

The NHS advises people to limit themselves to 6g of salt a day because eating too much can raise blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Under the Government's next step in the war on obesity, rules from October stops HFSS foods being included in multi-buy promotions, such buy-one-get-one-free deals and 'extra free' deals, such as when manufacturers offer extra-large packaging and declare there is '50 per cent extra free'.

The rules, which only apply to companies with more than 50 employees, will also stop HFSS foods from being promoted at the checkout area, queuing areas, end of aisles and store entrances.

Products affected by the new rules include, chocolate, sweets, cakes, ice cream, biscuits, yoghurts, pizza, crisps and ready meals, as well as cereals.

The Government will decide whether a food is HFSS based on a nutrient profiling model (NFM) developed by the Food Standards Agency.

It scores products based on their nutritional content per 100g, with points awarded for so-called 'A' nutrients — calories, saturated fat, sugar and sodium — and 'C' nutrients — fruit, vegetable, nut, fibre and protein.

The score for healthier 'C' nutrients is subtracted from less healthy 'A' nutrients, with foods scoring four points or more considered as HFSS and subject to the Government rules.

But Kellogg's — which is disputing the ruling in the High Court — said this formula 'is wrong' because it calculates a score for cereal based on it being eaten dry when nine in 10 people eat the breakfast food with milk.

Chris Silcock, Kellogg's UK Managing Director, said: 'All of this matters because, unless you take account of the nutritional elements added when cereal is eaten with milk, the full nutritional value of the meal is not measured.'

The company has brought the claim against the Department of Health in the High Court, with a hearing taking place today.

Lawyers for the cereal-maker told the court there has been 'no attempt' to acknowledge that cereals are 'not eating in the way they are sold'.

The court will hear from the Government's lawyers tomorrow, who argued in written submissions that the policy is 'plainly lawful'.

HOW ARE FOODS DEEMED HIGH IN FAT, SUGAR AND SALT?

From October, food and drink that is considered high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) will be banned from in-store promotions under plans to tackle soaring obesity rates.

Food will be deemed HFSS based on the nutrient profiling model (NPM), which was developed by the Food Standards Agency for broadcasting regulator Ofcom, which uses the model to regulate the foods advertised to children.

It scores products based on their nutritional content per 100g, with points awarded for so-called 'A' nutrients — calories, saturated fat, sugar and sodium — and 'C' nutrients — fruit, vegetable, nut, fibre and protein.

The score for healthier 'C' nutrients is subtracted from less healthy 'A' nutrients, with foods scoring four points or more considered as HFSS and subject to the Government rules.

If a food product scores 4 or above or a drink product scores 1 or above it will be considered less healthy and therefore HFSS, meaning it falls under the Government's new rules.

EXAMPLE: 100G FRUIT YOGHURT POT

Energy (kG) = 459 (1 point)

Saturated fat = 1.8g (1 point)

Total sugar = 13.4g (2 points)

Sodium = <0.1g (0 points)

TOTAL A POINTS = 4

Fruit, vegetables and nuts = 8% (0 points)

Fibre = 0.6g (0 points)

Protein = 6.5g (4 points)

TOTAL C POINTS = 4

TOTAL SCORE (A-C) = 0 (this product would not be subject to promotion restrictions)

Professor Gunter Kuhnle, an expert in nutrition and food science at the University of Reading, told MailOnline that the nutritional score Kellogg's cereals receive would 'of course be more relevant' if it included how the cereal is eaten.

But because most cereals are eaten the same way — with milk — 'it doesn't really matter' if this is factored in, he said.

Professor Kuhnle noted that the UK's focus on reformulating food has driven down salt and sugar levels for Britons, while they remain much higher in other European countries and the US.

He added: 'I think it is important that consumers are aware that a lot of cereals contain a lot of sugar — they’re often seen as "healthy" because of their fibre content or fortification with vitamins, but that doesn’t really offset the sugar content.'

Caroline Cerny from the Obesity Health Alliance, accused the firm of a 'blatant attempt' of trying to 'wriggle out' of the new regulations.

She said: 'It's shocking that a company like Kellogg's would sue the Government over its plans to help people be healthier rather than investing in removing sugar from their cereals.'

A Department of Health spokesperson said: 'Breakfast cereals contribute seven per cent — a significant amount — to the average daily free sugar intakes of children.

'Restricting the promotion and advertising of less healthy foods is an important part of the cross-Government strategy to halve childhood obesity by 2030, prevent harmful diseases and improve healthy life expectancy, so we can continue to level up health across the nation.'

Latest figures show 28 per cent of adults in England are obese, while one in three children are overweight or obese by the time they leave school.

The NHS spends more than £6billion per year treating obesity-related health problems and the cost is set to rocket to £9.7billion by 2050. Obesity is also the second biggest cause of cancer in the UK.

The Prime Minister announced a crackdown on obesity in 2020 after a near-fatal bout of Covid which he attributed to being overweight.

As well as placing promotion bans on HFSS foods, new laws will ban junk food giants from advertising online and before 9pm on TV by January 2023.

And a rule came into effect earlier this month requiring restaurants, cafes and takeaways with more than 250 staff to list calories on their menus.

And through the NHS, Britons can now get access to apps as well as free or discounted membership to gyms and programmes such as Weight Watchers to help them shed weight.

Obesity costs the NHS more than £6 billion a year and is the second biggest cause of cancer in the UK.

In response to MailOnline's analysis, a Kellogg's spokesperson said: 'Kellogg supports the government’s Obesity Strategy and work to tackle obesity.

'We share the Government’s commitment to helping people live healthier lives as demonstrated by our work to reduce sugar and salt in our cereals and provide clear labelling.

'We have removed 11,000 tonnes of sugar since 2011, 60 per cent of salt since the 1990s and voluntarily added traffic light front of pack labelling on cereals in 2019.

'By the end of the year, over half of all our cereals will be assessed as non-HFSS, including four out of our five top selling cereals (Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Coco Pops, Special K) and all of our children’s cereals will be non-HFSS by 2023.

'Calculating cereals as consumed with milk would mean some cereals pass, like Fruit n’ Fibre, and some will continue not to, like Crunchy Nut Granolas.

'This isn’t about making a judgement call on our food. It is about ensuring that the formula being used reflects the accurate nutritional value of how they are eaten.

'Almost always, cereal is eaten with milk and that’s how we believe they should be measured – just as most of us eat them.'

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Chocolate Candy Recalled in Multiple Countries Due to Salmonella Contamination

A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
FOOD SAFETY
Albany Herald

Why does coffee make you poop? Experts explain

For some people, coffee jump-starts their bowel movements in addition to their energy. Despite the drink's popularity, there isn't a lot of research on why coffee sends many people running to the bathroom within minutes of consuming it. "In some cases, as with coffee and bowel movements, there likely just...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kellogg#Junk Food#Calories#Nutrition#Sugar#Food Drink#Uk#The Uk Government#Hfss#Cornflakes
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
Popculture

Numerous Baked Goods Recalled, 'Rodent Infestation' to Blame

The Canadian brand Jimel's Bakery recalled over a dozen products after possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation. The products were sold in Manitoba through March 22. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems could contract a serious infection from salmonella. Jimel's Bakery issued...
FOOD SAFETY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

347K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy