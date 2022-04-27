ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I actually can't believe it's come back': Molly-Mae Hague shares her upset that her skin condition has returned after she spent a whole year trying to get rid of it

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Molly-Mae Hague has shared her upset after her pigmentation skin condition returned suddenly overnight.

Taking to her Instagram stories amid a flying visit to Palma de Mallorca, Spain, the Love Island star, 22, shared a picture of her arms with white patches all over it.

Molly, who appeared to be on a photoshoot, expressed her disdain over the condition and moaned: 'I actually can't believe it's come back' after explaining how she initially took a whole year to get rid of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWaWd_0fLoiuRn00
Oh no: Molly-Mae Hague has shared her upset after her pigmentation skin condition returned suddenly overnight

Writing over the snap of the affected arm, she penned: 'I think the actual term for this is 'Tinea Versicolour'.

She continued: 'I actually can't believe I've woken up this morning to my pigmentation having come back.

'It took me a whole year to get rid of this last time. I didn't get my arms out because I was so self-conscious.

'I actually can't believe it's come back. No idea what could have caused it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07E1Rw_0fLoiuRn00
Condition: Taking to her Instagram stories amid a flying visit to Palma de Mallorca, Spain, the Love Island star, 22, shared a picture of her arms with white patches all over it

WHAT IS MALASSEZIA & PITYRIASIS VERSICOLOR?

Pityriasis versicolor is a common condition caused by a type of yeast called Malassezia.

This yeast is found on the skin of more than 90% of adults, where it normally lives without causing any problems.

The condition causes small patches of skin to become scaly and discoloured. The patches may red or pink.

The areas most often affected by pityriasis versicolor include the trunk (chest and tummy), neck, upper arms and back.

Although it may look unpleasant and the patches are sometimes itchy, pityriasis versicolor is harmless.

Several factors can increase your risk of developing pityriasis versicolor, including a warm, moist environment and sweating excessively.

It's estimated around 1 in every 100 people in the UK has pityriasis versicolor.

An antifungal cream is typically proscribed as treatment.

Source: NHS

According to the NHS, Tinea Versicolor, also called Pityriasis versicolor is a harmless fungal infection that causes patches of discoloured skin.

Though GPs can prescribe treatments such as antifungal shampoos, tablets and creams for the condition, can keep coming back regardless.

Molly-Mae previously opened up about her skin condition on her YouTube page, telling how she covered up her arms for months as he pigmentation was so bad.

Molly's ordeal comes after she put on a loved-up display with her boyfriend Tommy Fury in their new £4million Cheshire mansion on Tuesday.

The influencer was reunited with her beau, 22, after he claimed victory against Daniel Bocianski in their light heavyweight fight at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The reality stars, who first met on the ITV2 show in 2019, cosied up to one another for selfies which they shared on their Instagram accounts.

Molly-Mae showed off her natural beauty by going makeup free as she swept her long tresses up into a messy bun.

The influencer looked stylish in a pair of black leggings and matching top while adding a tan long jacket over the top.

The blonde beauty accessorised wearing a pair of black glasses on her head and added a crossbody Chanel handbag.

Like Molly, Tommy cut a casual figure in a grey hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms as he shared the loved up selfie to his four million followers.

The boxer gushed: 'Back to normal life. Missed my girl silly amounts.'

The couple also shared a mirror selfie to their home account MollyMaison as Tommy wrapped an arm around his beau.

Molly wrote: 'Now the house feels like home (even if we did only get one day together before I'm off again.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YicnR_0fLoiuRn00
Loved up: It comes after Molly-Mae put on a loved-up display with her boyfriend Tommy Fury in their new £4million Cheshire mansion on Tuesday as they posed for a sweet snap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wdqYy_0fLoiuRn00
Couple goals: The reality stars, who first met on the ITV2 show in 2019, cosied up to one another for selfies as they enjoyed their new £4million Cheshire mansion

Community Policy