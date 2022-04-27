ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Republicans applaud Kevin McCarthy after he defends Trumps resignation comments, report says

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OC8iN_0fLoisgL00

Republican members of the House GOP caucus reportedly gave the minority leader a standing ovation on Wednesday after he gave a new defence for his leaked comments in which he said that he would suggest to Donald Trump that he should resign.

The New York Times last week published leaked audio of Mr McCarthy in the hours after the January 6 attack on Congress telling another member that he would tell Mr Trump that he should step down before his term officially ended on 20 Jan.

Speaking at a GOP caucus meeting, Kevin McCarthy reportedly told his members that he was just speculating about Mr Trump’s future, while accusing the media of manipulating his meaning and leaving out the full context of his remarks. The claims drew him a standing cheer from the assembled Republican members, according to CNN’s Melanie Zanona.

He even received somewhat unlikely support from Marjorie Taylor Greene , the conspiracy-slinging Georgia congresswoman whose removal from House committees was supported by Mr McCarthy after her past comments about violence against Democrats including Nancy Pelosi were revealed.

More to follow...

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Why do Republicans hate you?' Mitch McConnell shrugs off question on why he's only polling at 30% in the GOP and says he would still back Trump if he runs in 2024

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is apparently unfazed about his low approval numbers among Republican voters in national polls, the GOP lawmaker indicated on Thursday. The Kentucky Republican sat for nearly an hour-long live interview with Axios in the morning, where he also dismissed journalist Jonathan Swan's attempt to confront him on his about-face over supporting Donald Trump in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Sarah Palin wrote the Marjorie Taylor Greene playbook but in today's GOP she's a "relic of the past"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Before there was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene or Rep. Lauren Boebert — before former President Donald Trump launched the MAGA movement with his 2016 campaign — there was former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is competing in a race to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat once held by the late Rep. Don Young. A Palin victory in that congressional election is far from a done deal; she is facing a lot of competition. But Palin was certainly an influential figure in her party, and journalist Joanna Weiss examines that influence in an article published by Politico on April 24.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#House#Gop#The New York Times#Cnn#Democrats
The Independent

Pelosi invokes Madison Cawthorn’s gun complaint as she slams GOP for being soft on security

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked Representative Madison Cawthorn’s recent troubles bringing a gun to an airport when criticising House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s opposition to metal detectors at the Capitol.The Independent asked Ms Pelosi at her weekly press conference about recent recordings revealed by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns that showed that the Republican House leader worried that members of his conference like Representative Matt Gaetz were “putting people in jeopardy” in the wake of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.“What you’re talking about I’m not going to comment on except to say this:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Retiring House Republican sees GOP reaching ‘troubled waters’

In politics, there’s something inherently liberating about a retirement announcement. Once officials know they’ll soon be out of office, and they no longer have reason to fear political repercussions, they often become less guarded and more candid. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, for example, has seen his relationship with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Warren labels McCarthy a “liar and traitor” — but Republican says tape won’t hurt his speaker bid

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., ripped House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as a "liar and a traitor" on Sunday after he discussed calling on former President Donald Trump to resign in a leaked call while defending him publicly. But Republicans don't seem too worried that the leak and McCarthy's false denial that the call occurred will hurt his bid to be the next House speaker.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

New recordings show McCarthy feared GOP colleagues like Gaetz and Boebert would incite violence after Jan 6

New recordings reveal that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told his colleagues that he feared that several far-right members of the Republican conference could incite attacks on his colleagues after the January 6 insurrection, The New York Times reported. The recordings are part of Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin’s new book “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future.”On 10 January, four days after the insurrection, Mr McCarthy specifically faulted Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida and Mo Brooks of Alabama, the latter of whom spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally at the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

627K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy