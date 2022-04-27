ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayern Munich 'set to land highly-rated Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui' on a free transfer after 'beating Barcelona' to the Moroccan international's signature

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Bayern Munich have reportedly beaten Barcelona to the signing of highly-rated Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer.

The German giants have verbally agreed a deal with the Moroccan international, whose contract with the Dutch club expires at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Right-back Mazraoui, who has scored 10 goals and made nine assists in 135 first-team appearances for Ajax, had attracted the interest of Barcelona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXxNV_0fLoiqut00
Noussair Mazraoui is out of contract at Ajax in the summer and looks to be heading to Bayern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jf8P0_0fLoiqut00
The 24-year-old right-back (right) has won two Eredivisie titles with the Dutch club 

But Romano reported his next destination will be Bayern, with the deal expected to be agreed within the next few weeks.

The recently-crowned Bundesliga champions 'want the contract signed as soon as possible to avoid any potential proposal from other clubs', according to Romano.

The 24-year-old has helped Ajax establish a four-point lead at the top of the Eredivisie table, while the club also reached the final of the Dutch Cup, which they lost to PSV Eindhoven.

Barcelona are still keen to strengthen in Mazroui's position despite possessing Dani Alves and Sergino Dest in their ranks, with the Spanish giants having also been linked with Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vyznZ_0fLoiqut00
Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann looks set to land Mazraoui on a free transfer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2KRT_0fLoiqut00
Mazraoui has scored 10 goals and made nine assists in 135 first-team appearances for Ajax

Mazraoui could be among several players leaving Ajax this summer after their boss Erik ten Hag agreed to become the new manager of Manchester United.

Ten Hag is reportedly looking to bring Brazilian winger Antony with him to Old Trafford, while it has been claimed he is also in the market for striker Sebastian Haller - another reported target for Bayern.

The 52-year-old Dutchman has signed a three-year contract - with the option of a fourth - at United and will join the club at the end of the current season.

PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Ajax#Moroccan#Bayern Munich#German#Dutch#Psv Eindhoven#Spanish#Chelsea#Manchester United#Brazilian#Old Trafford
