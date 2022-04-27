WORLD PREMIERE: Arcade Fire - ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’

A new era of Arcade Fire is upon us.

"Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)" is the latest single from Arcade Fire's highly anticipated sixth studio album WE.

“Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” is the latest single from Arcade Fire’s highly anticipated sixth studio album WE . The record, which is due to be released on May 6th, has its roots in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic as Win Butler and Régine Chassagne laid the foundation in a New Orleans recording studio.

“They were closing the borders to Canada,” Butler recalled in a recent interview . “We had written 'Age of Anxiety’, ‘End of the Empire’ and a bunch of songs. Régine and I were working every day in the studio. We didn’t know when or if it would be possible to get the band together. We were very inspired and very plugged in, but the world we were making the record for was changing so much.”

During their songwriting sessions, Butler and Chassagne aimed to keep things minimal. “The goal was to write,” he said. “Independent of genre, songs we could play around the piano with guitar, and to just work on structure, melody and the bones of songs as much as we could, because we had time.” Despite all that was going on in the world, Butler called the experience “a very uncertain but beautiful time.”

