ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Flash's Danielle Nicolet Teases Deathstorm Endgame Reveals, Cecile's Latest 'Horror Movie' Role

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AMcAY_0fLoibvE00

Click here to read the full article.

Team Flash is in a bad way this week, now that Not!Ronnie has revealed himself to be Deathstorm, and all as time-sick Iris is randomly vanishing/reappearing .

“Team Flash is on edge ,” reports Danielle Nicolet , who plays Cecile. As seen in this Wednesday’s episode of the veteran Arrowverse series (airing at 8/7c on The CW), “Everybody’s being haunted by ‘the ghosts of grief Christmases past,” she adds. “It’s rough at S.T.A.R. Labs right about now.”

It’s perhaps hardest out there for an empath like Cecile, whose metahuman powers allow/sometimes force her to feel every nearby emotion. What’s more, her role as a veritable barometer for human emotion makes her of special interest to Deathstorm, who feeds on grief.

“We discover over this stretch of time that the reason why Cecile is the only one who didn’t get attacked by her own ‘grief monsters’ is because she’s the conduit for all of it,” Nicolet notes. “And as the story progresses, that’s all going to someplace very big. By the time we get to this three-part [storyline’s] finale, it’s going to come together into a massive level-up.”

In the meantime, Nicolet very happily found herself at the heart of this week’s frightful hour, during which Cecile volunteers to “channel” Deathstorm (akin to what she did with Despero during this season’s five-part “Armageddon” event).

“I am a totally insane horror-movie fan — I’ve seen every horror movie ever made, which is something that showrunner Eric Wallace and I have in common,” the actress shares, “so I always know that when a storyline will have a horror movie element to it, I’m going to get to do all sorts of fun stuff. Eric knows that I’ll be down for whatever , as long as I get to feel like I’m in a scary movie!”

By the time Deathstorm has said his peace via Cecile as well as to Caitlin herself, “We are absolutely going to find out what he wants, why he hasn’t been harming Caitlin much, and who he really is in the grander scheme of things,” Nicolet previews.

The sum total of those bombshells will create “a bit of a fault line in Team Flash, with us all figuring out what to do about him, because the team isn’t necessarily on the same page after this week,” says Nicolet. “We need to figure out how to work together when we don’t all agree.”

Want scoop on The Flash , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

“The Flash” Movie To Feature Cameos Of Long Gone Superheroes

For the first time in several weeks, the new “Flash” movie is getting something positive written about it in the press. To catch you up, star Ezra Miller has proven to be a menace to society. Anyway, back to the good news. Now, we already know that the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Flash: New Footage Description From CinemaCon

After years of being in the works, The Flash movie is finally on its way to becoming a reality, with the blockbuster currently scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2023. The long-awaited film has kept a lot of elements under wraps, outside of a brief look at footage that was shared during DC FanDome 2021. Luckily, attendees at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas got to see a new look at the film, and while the footage won't be released to the public yet, ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo provided a description of what it entailed, which you can check out below.
MOVIES
TVLine

Barry Premiere Recap: Hit and Miss

Click here to read the full article. Our favorite hitman is in pretty rough shape as Barry kicks off its third season — and things are about to get rougher. Sunday’s premiere finds Barry standing in an open field and eating a snack while we hear a guy pleading for his life. He’s been hired to kill the pleading guy, but the guy that hired him changes his mind, even though the pleading guy slept with his wife. “I’m forgiving Jeff,” the client decides — so Barry shoots them both in the head. (“There’s no forgiving Jeff,” he shouts.) Back at home,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Nicolet
Person
Robbie Amell
Person
Rebecca Breeds
TVLine

May TV Calendar: 120+ Finales, Series Finales, Premieres, Returns and More

Click here to read the full article. When will Stranger Things once again start happening? When is your next trip to Fantasy Island? When will Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s story be told? When do the many NCIS and FBI agents clock out for the summer? And when will This Is Us hit us with that one final, ugly cry? The parameters of the traditional “TV season” are forever evolving/expanding, but one thing remains a constant: much happens in the month of May. The coming weeks will bring dozens of broadcast-TV seasons to a close, for sure (including at least two series finales), but on...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Teases#Supernatural Horror#Endgame#Movies#Team Flash#Not Ronnie#Cw#S T A R Labs
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Reveals New Aquaman, Flash, Shazam, Black Adam Posters at CinemaCon

The DC universe is headed into some unique territory in the coming years, with blockbuster films bringing a wide array of characters to life onscreen. While the release dates of those films have changed here and there, we know that we can safely expect to see the live-action films Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash, as well as the animated film DC League of Super-Pets. With CinemaCon set to kick off this week in Las Vegas, a new series of posters highlight the films. The posters, which were shared by Collider, showcase the latest logos for all of the projects, as well as their release dates.
MOVIES
TVLine

Alicia Vikander Plays an Actress Playing Criminal 'Vampire' Irma Vep in HBO Thriller — Get Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander plays an actress who gets a bit lost in her latest role in HBO‘s upcoming crime thriller Irma Vep, which is set for a Monday, June 6 at 9/8c premiere. Created, written and directed by Olivier Assayas, based on his 1996 film of the same name (which starred Maggie Cheung), the HBO/A24 co-production stars Vikander (The Danish Girl) as Mira, an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as (anagram alert!) Irma Vep in a remake of the circa 1915...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

FX on Hulu’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Tells a Real-Life Murder Story

After mining his religious upbringing for the HBO series Big Love, Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black is focusing on a much darker Mormon family story. Through FX on Hulu, Black is adapting Jon Krakauer’s true-crime bestseller Under the Banner of Heaven, which recounts two brothers’ murder of their sister-in-law and her toddler.
RENO, NV
ComicBook

Halloween Ends Footage Reveals First Look at the End of the Horror Franchise

Universal Pictures wrapped things up at CinemaCon this year and in keeping with that theme offered a first look at Halloween Ends, the next film in the series and the conclusion of the story that started with 2018's revival of the slasher franchise. Star Jamie Lee Curtis was on hand to talk up the movie and introduce the footage, telling attendees: "It's gonna f-ck you up." ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo was on hand for the event and saw the first footage from the David Gordon Green-directed follow-up. Though the trailer is mostly made up of footage from the other films there is one major scene that's new. The footage begins:
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy