Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Click here to read the full article.

Last Year’s Winner: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Still Eligible: No.

Hot Streak: The main streak that will continue this year is that it has been over a decade since this category has had someone win for back-to-back seasons. The last to do so was Bryan Cranston in 2008-2010. Coincidentally, the “Breaking Bad” star is also the last actor in this category to win more than once for a specific role, but Jeremy Strong or Sterling K. Brown could change that this year.

Notable Ineligible Series: Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” (Season 2 is not eligible)

This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions , so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2022 Emmys race. The nomination round of voting will take place from June 16 to June 27, with the official Emmy nominations to be announced on Tuesday, July 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be given out over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4, with an edited presentation on the ceremonies to be broadcast on Saturday, September 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET on FXX. Finally, the 74rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, September 12, and air live on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

With last year’s winner out of the picture, the Best Actor in a Drama Series category is a total mixed bag of past winners and nominees like Jeremy Strong (“Succession”), Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”), and Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), breakout stars like Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”), Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), and Lee Min-Ho (“Pachinko”), leads on shows that are finally gaining recognition years into their run like Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”) and Damson Idris (“Snowfall”), and even actors like Michael C. Hall (“Dexter: New Blood”) and Ewan McGregor (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”) who returned to beloved roles they had stepped away from for years.

Current Contenders (In Alphabetical Order):

Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Bob Odenkirk , “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Courtney B. Vance, “61st Street” (AMC)

Damson Idris, “Snowfall” (FX)

Ewan McGregor, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

John C. Reilly, “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (HBO)

Jonathan Bailey, “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Lee Min-Ho, “Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

Michael C. Hall, “Dexter: New Blood” (Showtime)

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)