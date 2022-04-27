ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink reveals controversial 2009 Champions League semi-final defeat by Barcelona made him 'have a few conspiracy theories' - and Dutch coach thought UEFA were 'looking to avoid the same two teams reaching the final again'

Former Chelsea caretaker boss Guus Hiddink says the controversial defeat in the 2009 Champions League semi-finals against Barcelona triggered him to 'have conspiracy theories'.

The Blues went out courtesy of Andres Iniesta's stoppage-time away goal at Stamford Bridge on a night where they had numerous penalty appeals turned down by Norwegian referee Tom Henning Ovrebo – sparking Didier Drogba's infamous 'it's a f***ing disgrace' outburst on live television shortly after the final whistle.

Many Chelsea fans started to have conspiracy theories about why UEFA did not want a repeat of the 2008 final between Man Utd and Chelsea - with United already in the '09 final - and Dutch coach Hiddink has now told FourFourTwo that he sympathises with supporters given he had similar feelings himself.

Michael Ballack protests a late penalty appeal being turned down by Tom Henning Ovrebo

'That was a huge disappointment,' Hiddink, who was in his first of two stints as caretaker manager at Chelsea, says.

'We had held a really good Barca team to a 0-0 draw away, then took the lead at home and had chances to score more, but didn't.

'We also had a few penalty appeals for obvious handballs, but the referee waved them off. Some people argued it was fixed. While deep down I don't believe that, perhaps it was the only time I started to doubt it.

'Chelsea and Manchester United had played in the final the year before, and with the Premier League's dominance, I started to have a few conspiracy theories, such as UEFA looking to avoid the same two teams reaching the final again.'

Despite the disappointment, Iniesta's goal led Barca to the final in Rome where they beat United 2-0 - and the veteran coach holds nothing against the Spanish midfielder irrespective of what happened at the other end of the pitch that night.

Andres Iniesta scored a stoppage-time away goal to send Barcelona through to the final 
Chelsea's Frank Lampard reacts after the killer blow at Stamford Bridge back in May 2009 

'Although his goal hurt us, Iniesta was an unbelievable player - I spoke to him many years after in a different context,' Hiddink tells.

'He had scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup Final between Spain and Holland, and several years later he was booed in a friendly between the two countries. By then I was the Dutch manager, and my immediate reaction was to stand up and gesticulate at the crowd to stop it.

'Afterwards, I received a WhatsApp message from Iniesta himself, thanking me for that and for what I said. I just told him that it was a normal thing to do. Those things go beyond football – it's the respect you have for somebody as a human being as well as a player.'

