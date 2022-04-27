ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa, OK

26-Year-Old Woman's Body In Catoosa Investigated As 'Suspicious Death' By OSBI

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XuWCC_0fLoiOdt00

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating the death of a Catoosa woman at the request of the Catoosa Police Department (CPD).

Catoosa Police said officers first got a call about children wandering around a neighborhood in the Rolling Hills area on Tuesday.

Officers performed a welfare check on the home just after 6 p.m. and discovered a 26-year-old female dead inside, according to the OSBI.

The OSBI is investigating this as a suspicious death. The victim's identity has not been revealed and the Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.

The OSBI said it does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the Catoosa community.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catoosa, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Catoosa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Violent Crime#Catoosa Police#The Medical Examiner
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

Oklahoma County deputies make arrest in connection with Spencer shooting

SPENCER, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in Spencer. Deputies said a man was walking down the road Monday night near 34th Street and Spencer Road, and a black car pulled up next to him. The driver and man got into an argument, and the car sped off.
SPENCER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man sentenced to life after body found at Chandler Park

TULSA, Okla. — Nicholas McCarty was sentenced to life without parole Monday morning for murder and the removal of a body. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s office arrested McCarty after a body was found at Chandler Park, Jan. 24, 2021. Deputies say people walking their dog found the body of 54-year-old Keli Gilbert at the park near 21st and South 57th West Ave. Deputies said the body had obvious trauma and was stripped of her clothes.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy