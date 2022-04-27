ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Trend: Pastel Hues

By Emily Mercer, Luis Campuzano and Thomas Waller
 2 days ago
Entering the warmer spring months, pastel-hued fashions, jewelry and accessories are front and center across the myriad online and in-person retail destinations. While “Millennial Pink” made its dynamic mark years ago, optimistic sorbet and candy-color influenced tones like baby blue, lavender, lime, lemon, cotton-candy pink and peach have now become the go-to hues for “dopamine dressing.”

In September on the men’s and women’s spring runways, brands such as Ami, Fendi, Batsheva, Collina Strada, Jil Sander, Alaïa, Gucci, Blumarine, Jonathan Simkhai, Bottega Veneta and more sent messages of optimism via candy-colored hues. As these looks make their way onto the store floors, so do pastel-toned looks from the contemporary marketplace.

Brands such as Scotch & Soda, Jocelyn, Staud, Roxanne Assoulin jewelry and Rixo offer multicolored styles for customers looking to make a bold statement with the trend, while labels across ready-to-wear and accessories like Gauge81, PT-01, Shinola, Linda Farrow Stadium Goods, Daily Paper, Bea Bongiasca and Sandro have debuted monochromatic fashions to pair back with everyday attire. Additionally, the emerging denim label Still Here — which opens its first New York City café and retail destination Thursday, makes a case for pops of color within wardrobing with its hand-painted pastel striped jeans.

Across the marketplace, the buy now, spring pastel trend evokes feelings of childhood nostalgia, while simultaneously sending messages of optimism through the comforting yet playful hues. Whether looking to make a bold statement in head-to-toe pastel fashions or seeking joyful style with pops of color, the spring season offers plenty of pastel hues across rtw , jewelry and accessories.

