Craig Porter out of the portal, a Shocker once again

By Sports Daily
 2 days ago

Hour 1 - The Shockers get one back, are there more that might return? After a new NIL deal is inked, Porter is coming back to WSU. Bruce and Jacob react on a midweek edition of Sports Daily.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shockers#Nil#Wsu#Sports Daily
Kansas City, KS
