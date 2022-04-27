Craig Porter out of the portal, a Shocker once again

Aidan Hutchinson, meet Penei Sewell. You’re going to be seeing a lot of him in the next few years. The Lions’ first-round pick in 2022 will square off in practice against the team’s 2021 first-rounder frequently. Hutchinson is ready to test himself against Sewell, who quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s best right tackles as a rookie. He was asked about the pending practice matchups in his introductory press conference via zoom.

