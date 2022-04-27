Craig Porter out of the portal, a Shocker once again
Hour 1 - The Shockers get one back, are there more that might return? After a new NIL deal is inked, Porter is coming back to WSU. Bruce and Jacob react on a midweek edition of Sports Daily.
Hour 1 - The Shockers get one back, are there more that might return? After a new NIL deal is inked, Porter is coming back to WSU. Bruce and Jacob react on a midweek edition of Sports Daily.
All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.https://www.audacy.com/kfh
Comments / 0