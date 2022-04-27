ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Billionaire Developer Robert Toll’s NYC Triplex Penthouse Hits the Market for $22 Million

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlSI8_0fLoiGa500

Click here to read the full article.

When a property comes to market from the private portfolio of a billionaire real estate developer, you know it’s going to be good. That’s certainly true of Robert Toll’s New York City penthouse that has just been listed for $22 million.

The glitzy triplex, which is located a stone’s throw from Central Park on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, offers panoramic views of the city, an inordinate amount of space and a full suite of luxury amenities. Indeed, there’s no mistaking this is the home of a magnate estimated to be worth $1.1 billion.

Toll, who co-founded Toll Brothers real estate with his brother Bruce in the late ‘60s, has actually lived in the building at 30 East 85th Street with his wife, Jane, for more than 30 years. The couple started out on the 20th floor in a comparatively modest apartment that they resided in for around a decade. Chasing the views, the Tolls purchased the penthouse in ‘98 and embarked on a one-year renovation before moving in on New Year’s Eve in ‘99. Naturally, they celebrated with a party.

That’s not the only entertaining the couple has done at the lavish abode, either. The prolific philanthropists hosted dozens of political events and fundraisers with high-profile guests including then-political newcomer Barack Obama. It’s easy to see why it was chosen for such soirées, too.

Spanning some 5,180 square feet, the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath residence covers the entire 29th, 30th and 31st floors. It features ornate wood paneling throughout, along with large casement-style windows and no less than four private terraces offering prime vistas in every direction.

The lower level comprises an in-law suite with a living room, walk-in closet, full bath and balcony. The middle level, which is the main living area, features a giant great room with 12-foot ceilings and a working fireplace. The upper level, meanwhile, comes fitted with two generous bedrooms. The standout is, of course, the primary suite which has the majority of the floor, a huge bathroom and top-notch northern views.

The listing is held by Tamir Shemesh of Serhant . This real estate firm, which was founded by Ryan Serhant of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York , handles an array of top-tier properties throughout the Big Apple.

“This is a stunning penthouse spanning three floors, two of which are floor-through, offering breathtaking 360-degree views including the city skyline, Central Park, and all the way up to the George Washington Bridge,” Shemesh told Robb Report via email. “Anyone would be fortunate to call this expansive residence their home.”

No doubt Toll will get a good deal, too.

Check out more photos below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OMUai_0fLoiGa500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgy0Q_0fLoiGa500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iToYI_0fLoiGa500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HKvfb_0fLoiGa500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yccTP_0fLoiGa500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgMmT_0fLoiGa500
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This $10.6 Million Long Island Estate Built in the Gilded Age Has Its Own Private Waterfront

Click here to read the full article. If The Gilded Age and Bridgerton have you fantasizing about afternoon promenades and society parties, perhaps this historic estate is for you. Located in Nissequogue, New York, on Long Island’s North Shore, Somerset estate at 2 Wallis Lane was built in 1935 and exudes the elegance of a bygone era. “When we first toured this property, I got lost in my own imagination, picturing the cocktail parties and pool parties here in the 1930s and every decade since,” says co-listing agent Mickey Conlon of Douglas Elliman. “2 Wallis Lane was originally inspired by the...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This $72 Million Private Island in Montana Comes With a Waterfront Villa and a 5-Boat Marina

Click here to read the full article. Properties in Big Sky Country are always big on natural beauty. This newly listed private island is no exception. Located on Montana’s Flathead Lake, Cromwell Island spans some 350 acres and showcases the very best of the western state. Priced at $72 million, the property comes complete with an unfinished 45,000-square-foot villa that you can tailor to your tastes, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a dock with five boat slips. Boasting 3 miles of shoreline, the island also offers direct access to the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River. Cromwell Island is being sold...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Real Estate
TMZ.com

Madonna Lists Massive Hidden Hills Estate for $25.9M

Madonna just can't keep still, because she's selling the massive estate she bought just a year ago. Madge just listed her Hidden Hills home for just under $26 million ... in case you've followed her real estate moves, she bought the house last year from The Weeknd for $19.3 mil, so she's banking on a sizeable profit.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ryan Serhant
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

Trump Sees New York Subway Shooting as Opportunity to Whine About Financial Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Sixteen people were injured, 10 from gunshot wounds, last Tuesday morning after a man named Frank James allegedly opened fire in the New York City subway. The news of the attack and images of its bloody aftermath horrified New Yorkers. Donald Trump, no longer a New Yorker, took it as an opportunity to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James for investigating the Trump Organization’s financial practices. “With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penthouse#Tolls#Housing List#Toll Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Page Six

Andrew Cuomo spotted with ‘blond mystery woman’ at McKittrick Hotel

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was spotted out on the town with a “blond mystery woman” and a group of friends until 1 a.m. Saturday, spies tell Page Six exclusively. Sources say Cuomo was seen at the McKittrick Hotel in Chelsea having dinner and taking in the venue’s Speakeasy Magick show Friday night before heading up to the hotspot’s Gallow Green rooftop area. “Cuomo was with a group of friends and appeared very comfortable in a pair of jeans and navy blazer. He was accompanied by a mystery green-eyed blond in her late 40s, wearing a black dress. He stayed ’til about 1 in the...
POLITICS
Robb Report

Robb Report

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy