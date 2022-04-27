Watch Luke Combs cover Jordan Davis' 'Buy Dirt'

While Luke Bryan was the lucky one to accompany Jordan Davis on the hit song, “Buy Dirt,” which marked Davis’ 4th career #1, another Luke wanted his own turn with the song.

Luke Combs took to social media earlier this week to share his rendition of the sentimental song and absolutely no one is mad about it.

“Damn,” Jordan Davis commented on the post. “I thought I sang this one pretty good… You crushed this buddy, thank ya.”

Jordan wasn’t the only one singing the praises of the Dad to be. Several other fellow Country artists and celebs took a liking to the post, including Combs’ wife, Nicole .

The song surely sounds a little sweeter to Luke and Nicole these days as they get ready to welcome their first child, a son, this Spring.

“Here we go y’all,” Luke captioned a post, sharing the baby news with fans. “Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs .”

