Environment

Cooler conditions today with light showers moving through

By Nick Guzzo
binghamtonhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Wednesday! Cooler conditions today as a breezy northwest wind ushers in cooler air. Highs today only reach the mid 40s. The breezy wind also brings in lake-effect clouds and showers. These showers will be light and most will see rain showers. In higher elevations, some wet snowflakes may mix in...

www.binghamtonhomepage.com

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
#Temperature
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Winds Increase As Warm Highs Continue

Another beautiful day Wednesday with winds increasing. Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s with south winds gusting up to 30 mph. On Wednesday afternoon, storms will move into our panhandle and push to the southeast. Severe storms will be possible with large hail and damaging winds a concern.
Rutherford Source

WEATHER- Sunny and Warm, But, Wet Weekend Ahead

Enjoy this weather! Because an unsettled weather pattern returns over the weekend and we will be watching for the possibility of strong storms this weekend. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Tonight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around...
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Cool and cloudy with below average temps

Look for cool and cloudy conditions with below average temperatures Wednesday. A weak weather system is bringing in cloudy skies but no rain is expected. A second system forecast to arrive Thursday could bring some drizzle with it. We are expecting temperatures to rebound to the mid 70s downtown under sunny skies for the weekend.
KTLA

Friday forecast: Warm and sunny after morning clouds

Look for mostly clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures after morning clouds burn off Friday. Afternoon highs warm up even more on Saturday, possibly climbing above average in some locations. Marine layer clouds return Sunday, cooling things back down a few degrees. We can expect temperatures remain in the low 70s with mostly clear skies […]
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A mostly great weekend, but our dry pattern begins to break down

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — What is better than sunshine on a Friday? Sunshine on a Saturday! And that's exactly what we'll see. A clear sky overnight will allow temperatures to once again drop into the lower 30s. Saturday will be another stunner, with full sunshine, and temperatures a few degrees milder than Friday, which should put us in the mid and upper 50s. So, still a little cool, but quite nice with wind not playing a big role in how it feels. Sunday will be the milder weekend day, with highs back into the 60s for the first time since we had those two 81-degree days! So, it'll be nice to be on the milder side again. That being said, we're going to lose that brilliant blue sky, with clouds thickening up during the afternoon. A shower or two may sneak in during the afternoon, but most wet weather should hold off until around or after sunset.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Mail

Two out of three isn't bad! Saturday and Monday set to see the best of the sunshine this bank holiday weekend with bright, dry weather and temperatures of up to 59F in the south as showers expected to spread across the country on Sunday

Saturday and Monday will see the best of the bank holiday weekend sunshine with bright, dry weather and temperatures set to reach up to 59F in the south - as showers are expected to spread across the country on Sunday. The bank holiday will 'reasonably pleasant' for most of the...
