ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Fourteen appellate court judges are on the ballot in Missouri this year

By Joel Williams
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fwP0_0fLohYBi00

Two judges on the Missouri Supreme Court and 12 judges on the Missouri Court of Appeals have terms expiring on Dec. 31. Each of these judges must stand for a retention election this year in order to remain on the court.

A retention election is a simple yes-no election where the judge is the only person on the ballot. If the judge receives a majority of yes votes, he or she remains on the court for another term. If the judge receives a majority of no votes, his or her term expires at the end of the year and the governor will appoint replacements. Judges on each court serve 12-year terms but must retire at age 70.

Robin Ransom and Zel Fischer are the two judges on the Missouri Supreme Court up for retention. Ransom was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson (R) in May 2021 after serving on the Missouri Court of Appeals from 2019 to 2021. Zel Fischer was appointed to the court by Gov. Matt Blunt (R) in 2008. Seven judges serve on the court: four of the current members were appointed by Republican governors and three were appointed by Democratic governors.

To see the full list of judges running for retention to the Missouri Court of Appeals, click here. The court is split into three districts: Eastern, Southern, and Western. The Eastern District is headquartered in St. Louis and has 14 judges. The Southern District is headquartered in Springfield and has seven judges. The Western District is headquartered in Kansas City and has 11 judges.

Several other types of offices are on the ballot in Missouri this year, including one U.S. Senate seat, eight U.S. House seats, 17 state Senate seats, 163 state House seats, and state auditor. There are also two certified statewide ballot measures this year along with dozens more potential measures yet to be certified.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

The Missouri Supreme Court issued two decisions

The Missouri Supreme Court has issued two decisions in April 2022 so far. State of Missouri vs. Shawn W. Yount was argued on Feb. 1, 2022, and the opinion was issued on April 5. In this case, the defendant appealed the decision of the circuit court that he was a dangerous offender, which increased the severity of his sentence. The Supreme Court ruled that the defendent’s case should be sent back to the circuit court for resetencing as it did not find that the defendent met the requirements to be considered a dangerous offender. It was a 6-1 decision written by Justice Robin Ransom with Justice George W. Draper III dissenting.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Springfield, MO
State
Missouri State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Missouri#Retention Election#Republican#Democratic#Eastern#Southern
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Court decision allows North Carolina felons to vote in November election

(The Center Square) — A three-judge panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals issued a split decision to allow felons to vote beginning in November. The panel split 2-1 in response to a request known as a writ of supersedeas from Republicans in the General Assembly to block a trial court's ruling to allow about 56,000 felons the right to vote in North Carolina.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

South Dakota Senate approves 2-day impeachment trial for AG

The South Dakota Senate on Tuesday approved the rules for an impeachment trial of the state's attorney general for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash, laying out a two-day proceeding in June that gives just hours to either side to argue their case.Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a Republican, was impeached by the House this month over the crash in which he killed a pedestrian but initially said he may have struck a deer or other large animal. The Senate trial, which will decide whether he is guilty of the House impeachment charges, is historic since Ravnsborg...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Robe & Gavel: SCOTUS concludes arguments for 2021-2022 term

Welcome to the April 25 edition of Robe & Gavel, Ballotpedia’s newsletter about the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) and other judicial happenings around the U.S. In another installment of where has the time gone, we have reached the final week of SCOTUS’ April argument sitting—and the final argument week of its 2021-2022 term. This week also marks the end of Justice Stephen Breyer’s nearly three-decade career hearing arguments from the Supreme Court bench, with his retirement slated for the start of the court’s summer recess in late June or early July. Gavel in and read on for summaries of this week’s arguments and the court’s newly granted cases and released opinions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy