Fourteen appellate court judges are on the ballot in Missouri this year

Two judges on the Missouri Supreme Court and 12 judges on the Missouri Court of Appeals have terms expiring on Dec. 31. Each of these judges must stand for a retention election this year in order to remain on the court.

A retention election is a simple yes-no election where the judge is the only person on the ballot. If the judge receives a majority of yes votes, he or she remains on the court for another term. If the judge receives a majority of no votes, his or her term expires at the end of the year and the governor will appoint replacements. Judges on each court serve 12-year terms but must retire at age 70.

Robin Ransom and Zel Fischer are the two judges on the Missouri Supreme Court up for retention. Ransom was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson (R) in May 2021 after serving on the Missouri Court of Appeals from 2019 to 2021. Zel Fischer was appointed to the court by Gov. Matt Blunt (R) in 2008. Seven judges serve on the court: four of the current members were appointed by Republican governors and three were appointed by Democratic governors.

To see the full list of judges running for retention to the Missouri Court of Appeals, click here. The court is split into three districts: Eastern, Southern, and Western. The Eastern District is headquartered in St. Louis and has 14 judges. The Southern District is headquartered in Springfield and has seven judges. The Western District is headquartered in Kansas City and has 11 judges.

Several other types of offices are on the ballot in Missouri this year, including one U.S. Senate seat, eight U.S. House seats, 17 state Senate seats, 163 state House seats, and state auditor. There are also two certified statewide ballot measures this year along with dozens more potential measures yet to be certified.