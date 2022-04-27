The International Mermaid Museum Invites You To An Outdoor Screening Of The New Mermaid Movie Erzulie

This week on Shudder, the horror-centric subscription streaming service available through Amazon Prime, the fourth episode (of a five-episode second season) of Cursed Films drops. The episode covers Wes Craven’s 1988 voodoo horror film The Serpent and the Rainbow, and deals with, among other strange occurrences during the filming, the fact that the screenwriter Richard Maxwell at one point believed that he had been possessed by some kind of Haitian demon, and had to leave the production. But crucially, what the show – directed, edited, and written by Jay Cheel – doesn’t do is pretend that Maxwell actually was possessed. What it does do, in this and all other episodes from both seasons, is explore how strange yet explicable occurrences — and occasionally horrible tragedies — can plague the making of certain films, and how these can cause myths to arise around them, and subsequently perpetuate a kind of mystical, conspiratorial form of critical thinking.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO