ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, WA

The International Mermaid Museum Invites You To An Outdoor Screening Of The New Mermaid Movie Erzulie

By LocalTalk Contributor
GraysHarborTalk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Mermaid Museum invites you to an outdoor screening of the new mermaid movie Erzulie on Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25 at 7pm in the event tent at Westport Winery Garden Resort. This PG-13 rated adventure thriller tells the story of four friends who get together...

www.graysharbortalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Secret LA

5 Hidden Fairytale Homes In L.A. That Are Straight Out Of A Storybook

In L.A. make-believe often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Patricia MacLachlan Dies: ‘Sarah, Plain and Tall’ Author, Hallmark Movie Series Co-Writer Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Patricia MacLachlan, author of the best-selling and award-winning 1985 children’s book Sarah, Plain and Tall and its sequels that were turned into three popular early 1990s Hallmark Hall of Fame TV-movies starring Glenn Close, died March 31 at her home in Williamsburg, Mass. She was 84. Her death was confirmed by her son John MacLachlan to The New York Times. No cause was specified. The book series and the three films chronicled the adventures of a Maine woman named Sarah Wheaton (played by Close in the movies) who travels to Kansas in 1910 as a...
WILLIAMSBURG, MA
The Guardian

Saint-Narcisse review – witches, incest and self-pleasure

The latest film from Canadian queer-punk pioneer Bruce LaBruce is a sluttily sacrilegious story of incest, witches and wayward monks. It’s 1972 in Quebec, and motorbike-straddling stud Dominic (Félix-Antoine Duval) discovers that the mother he thought was dead is in fact alive and living in isolation with her mysteriously ageless lesbian lover. Elsewhere, there’s a monk who seems to be Dominic’s exact double – a source of great interest for a young man who is so infatuated by his own reflection that he spends most of his me-time snapping Polaroid selfies for the purposes of self-pleasure. Unfortunately, like Dominic’s hobby, the film is a bit too self-involved to be much fun for anyone else.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, WA
City
Westport, WA
Aberdeen, WA
Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
Local
Washington Entertainment
Robb Report

A New Show at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum Explores Why Men Wear What They Wear

Click here to read the full article. With figures like Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles challenging traditional notions of male dress with each red carpet appearance, it feels as if the relationship between masculinity and clothing is primed for a revolution. It’s to this background that London’s Victoria & Albert Museum has opened Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear, a new exhibition that runs until November 6 and is accompanied by a same-named book releasing May 31 from V&A Publishing (and available for pre-order now). “It’s an exciting moment because the shift in perceptions around menswear and masculinity is happening everywhere...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IndieWire

Judy Garland’s Missing ‘Wizard of Oz’ Dress Found in Shoebox After Nearly 50 Years, On Display Before Auction

Click here to read the full article. Few costumes in movie history are as iconic as the blue and white checkered dress that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz.” MGM’s classic film was one of the first movies to be filmed in Technicolor, and the initial reveal of Garland’s Dorothy stepping out into the colorful Land of Oz is instantly recognizable both for its narrative significance and the technological breakthrough that it signified. Many film memorabilia collectors would kill to get their hands on such an important piece, but while Garland wore several versions of the dress while filming,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Secret LA

L.A.’s Exclusive Magic Castle Has A New Owner

The famous Magic Castle has been around since 1962 and was opened by the Larsen family. Since then, it’s been known as an exclusive club for magicians and magic lovers alike. The most alluring part of this club is that guests must be invited or accompanied by a Member. The club has even coined itself “the most unusual private club in the world.” In 1989, the Castle has also declared a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument .
LOS ANGELES, CA
KING-5

A colorful scavenger hunt is underway in Gig Harbor

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — When Ali Metcalf goes on a scavenger hunt every shrub and plant in downtown Gig Harbor gets thoroughly inspected. "I'm looking for painted rocks from the local shops in the community," she said. Rocks like the ones Karrie Polinsky painted at the gift shop Tickled...
GIG HARBOR, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mermaid#Distillery#Academy#Splash
KING-5

Got nostalgia? Retro Emporium in Kent has a cure

Calling all 1980s and 1990s fans! Retro Emporium in Kent wants to help you relive your childhood, one toy at a time. In addition to toys, owner Anne Smith has collectibles, clothes, posters, candy, and anything else you can remember from the golden decades. Don't be surprised though, if you...
KENT, WA
IndieWire

Karlovy Vary Fest Sets New Talent Platform, Restoration of Milan Kundera Classic ‘The Joke’

Click here to read the full article. The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic has unveiled its first news out of the upcoming edition. After last year’s push to late August due to the pandemic, the festival is returning to its usual dates at the beginning of summer — the 56th edition will take place July 1–9. First up is a new KVIFF Talents platform initiative. “The objective of this year-round program is to identify talented filmmakers and to support the creation of creative audiovisual projects with international ambitions possessing a high level of originality. As part of...
MOVIES
TIME

Here Are the 14 New Books You Should Read in May

No matter how well you think you know yourself, there’s somehow always something more to discover. That’s evident in the most exciting new books coming in May. In Cleyvis Natera’s debut novel, Neruda on the Park , a family reckons with what “home” means to them. In Rachel M. Harper’s The Other Mother , a young pianist seeks out the truth about his origins—despite the ripple effects that will surely play out. And in Adrian McKinty’s taut thriller The Island , a new stepmom tests the limits of how far she’ll go to protect her kids.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
BBC

Black Country Living Museum calls for Babycham as it creates 1960s pub

A museum is appealing for old bottles of Babycham and Cherry B, plus other bar items, as it recreates a 1960s pub. The Black Country Living Museum said it was recreating the "once-treasured" Elephant and Castle, in Wolverhampton. It asked for donations of 1960s furnishings, including wooden chairs, tables, mirrors...
LIFESTYLE
Decider.com

‘Cursed Films’ on Shudder Successfully Debunks Movie Myths With Insightful Research, Along With A Touch of Humor

This week on Shudder, the horror-centric subscription streaming service available through Amazon Prime, the fourth episode (of a five-episode second season) of Cursed Films drops. The episode covers Wes Craven’s 1988 voodoo horror film The Serpent and the Rainbow, and deals with, among other strange occurrences during the filming, the fact that the screenwriter Richard Maxwell at one point believed that he had been possessed by some kind of Haitian demon, and had to leave the production. But crucially, what the show – directed, edited, and written by Jay Cheel – doesn’t do is pretend that Maxwell actually was possessed. What it does do, in this and all other episodes from both seasons, is explore how strange yet explicable occurrences — and occasionally horrible tragedies — can plague the making of certain films, and how these can cause myths to arise around them, and subsequently perpetuate a kind of mystical, conspiratorial form of critical thinking.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guide #32: Readers pick the books they want to see on screen

Last week in our regular You Be the Guide section of this here newsletter, we asked you to recommend books that would make for great film or TV adaptations. The response was massive: it turns out that, for all the books that were adapted into lousy movies or shows, there are just as many, if not more, great books crying out to adapted into (hopefully) great movies or shows.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

The Downfall of Betty Boop's Creators, the Fleischer Brothers

Their most famous cartoon is one of the most prominent icons of the Jazz Age. Superman first became a movie star thanks to them. Before Pixar and DreamWorks, they were the archrivals to Walt Disney in the field of animation. Yet Fleischer Studios met an ignoble end during World War II; taken over by its distributor, rebranded, and slowly exhausted. Talent, ambition, and some of the greatest cartoon characters ever created couldn’t triumph over the poor business sense and personal falling out between brothers Dave and Max Fleischer. It was a sad way to conclude what had been a wonderful success story.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Armando Takeda’s show began with romantic classics: dresses and skirts, but not in the shades we’re used to seeing for fall. Instead of the grays, olives, and browns associated with the season, Takeda used pops of aquamarine, lavender, and pink. There was also a fair bit of black. His LBDS empower women, not by showing everything, but by being more subtly revealing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Oslo’s Booming Art, Architecture and Food Scenes Are Giving the City a Luxe New Edge

Click here to read the full article. From a dock at Bjørvika in central Oslo, a man rows into the fjord, following a ribbon of silver water as sunset flames the clouds. His wooden boat is naggingly familiar to anyone from northern Europe: high, pinched bow and stern; as slippery as a fish. In such designs, from this very fjord, the Vikings conquered and traded from Constantinople to Newfoundland. What’s extraordinary about this image, though, is what’s behind him. The dock bristles with a panoply of double-take architecure. There’s the glass-skinned Deichman Bjørvika public library, its upper story fanned out...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy