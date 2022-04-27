ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In a closely watched race in Sacramento, most Attorney General candidates are taking the fifth

This story was produced by the Sacramento-based political publication SactoPolitico.com and co-published here with permission. Most frontrunning incumbents avoid debate stages. Especially in crowded primary fields, debates pose too much risk of wall-to-wall attacks and unforced errors. Consequently, incumbents spend much of their campaigns either deflecting debate challenges or trying to...

