ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Saginaw Township man faces federal charges for leaving nooses, calling Starbucks with racist threats

By Ryan Jeltema
abc12.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A man from Saginaw Township is facing federal charges for allegedly placing nooses and racist notes at a home and several businesses two summers ago. A Saginaw...

www.abc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Flint man charged with hate crimes for trying to intimidate protestors

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The United States Department of Justice has announced a Flint man has been charged with willfully intimidating and attempting to intimidate residents while they were protesting in support of Black Lives Matter. Kenneth Pilon, 61, called nine Michigan Starbucks and told employees answering phones to say...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Man Facing Federal Charges After He Left Nooses, Notes Mocking BLM Movement

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A retired Michigan optometrist faces federal charges for allegedly leaving nooses and notes mocking the Black Lives Matter movement inside a couple’s truck and near or inside stores as well as placing threatening phone calls. Kenneth David Pilon, 61, of Saginaw, is charged with six counts of interfering with federally protected activities — a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and fines, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. The charges allege that “Pilon intimidated and attempted to intimidate citizens from participating lawfully in speech and peaceful assembly opposing the denial of Black people’s right to enjoy police protection...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noose#Fbi#Wjrt#Blm#Abc12 News At
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Complex

Wisconsin Man Charged With Targeting Neighbors With Vandalism and Racist Threats

A Wisconsin man is facing federal charges over a series of racist incidents directed at his Black neighbors. According to legal documents obtained by the Daily Beast, 54-year-old William McDonald is accused of using force and threats of force to interfere with the housing rights of multiple people because of their race, color, or national origin. Authorities say the West Allis resident began harassing his neighbors in March 2021, when he vandalized a neighbor’s vehicle and left a hateful note demanding them to get out of his neighborhood.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

California man arrested and charged with making threats against Merriam-Webster Inc. for use of gender-inclusive definitions

A California man was arrested and charged with making threats against Merriam-Webster Inc. for the company's inclusive language around gender, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. Jeremy David Hanson, 34, of Rossmoor, California, was arrested and charged with one count of interstate communication of threats...
ROSSMOOR, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy