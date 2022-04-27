Saginaw Township man faces federal charges for leaving nooses, calling Starbucks with racist threats

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A retired Michigan optometrist faces federal charges for allegedly leaving nooses and notes mocking the Black Lives Matter movement inside a couple’s truck and near or inside stores as well as placing threatening phone calls.
Kenneth David Pilon, 61, of Saginaw, is charged with six counts of interfering with federally protected activities — a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and fines, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.
The charges allege that “Pilon intimidated and attempted to intimidate citizens from participating lawfully in speech and peaceful assembly opposing the denial of Black people’s right to enjoy police protection...
Comments / 0