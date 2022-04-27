Can some people be immune to COVID without infection?
Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty answers if some people can be immune from COIVD with out infection and talks about the reports of hepatitis developing in children.More coronavirus coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0