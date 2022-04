Three Amazing Artists Performing Live in 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Better save up some of that paycheck because three amazing concerts are coming to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota that you are going to LOVE! Start memorizing their songs because Maroon 5, Michael Buble, and Lizzo are all coming to Minnesota!

