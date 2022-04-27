ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rugby needs 'to open its doors' like Formula One to appeal to a wider audience, insists Beno Obano - with England prop hoping launch of new behind-the-scenes documentary on Premiership holders Harlequins can be a step towards that

By Chris Foy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Bath and England prop Beno Obano believes rugby needs to 'open the door' in a bid to increase interest in the game, after launching a documentary series at a premiere in London on Tuesday night.

Prep to Win - Harlequins will be released on Amazon Prime on Thursday and provides the sort of behind-the-scenes footage and insight which other sports have used to raise awareness. Obano was the director and interviewer, having previously drawn attention to race and class issues within rugby in his debut film, 'Everybody's Game', released in 2020.

The premiere in Brixton was attended by several leading players including England fly-half Marcus Smith, No 8 Alex Dombrandt, wing Anthony Watson, centre Jonathan Joseph and prop Will Stuart. Despite his own growing profile, Smith admitted that rugby needs to promote itself better, and Obano addressed that topical subject before the screening of episode one of his mini-series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tm6RU_0fLoe07C00
Beno Obano hopes his upcoming documentary will push rugby into a greater spotlight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVTC1_0fLoe07C00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ntqN_0fLoe07C00

'In rugby, it can be difficult to do these sort of things; for people to open up doors,' he said. 'We need to open up more as a sport.

'It was just a matter of time before someone wanted to do something like this so we floated the idea out there. Some clubs came back to us and were really interested initially, but it just wasn't possible. Harlequins were probably the keenest and obviously they are champions so it worked well.'

Obano suggested that his motivation was to showcase the characters and daily routines within rugby, to try to enhance its appeal. 'It was about putting what is already there on screen and hopefully, as a result of that, people will understand rugby a little bit better,' he said.

'If we can take the spectacle that's already there and make it more personal about the players on the pitch, then we'll have a great product, because people will be more invested in it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NagqH_0fLoe07C00
England's Marcus Smith (2nd left, with girlfriend Beth Dolling) and Anthony Watson attended
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41v7Dk_0fLoe07C00

Behind-the-scenes sports documentaries have become a popular, familiar genre, but Obano suggested that not all of them are especially true-to-life. He wanted his depiction of the set-up at Quins to be as realistic as possible.

'I watched the All or Nothing documentary on the All Blacks and I didn't really love that one,' he said. 'I don't know if maybe when footballers watch All or Nothing on Man City or Tottenham, they think, "That's not really what it's like" – or NFL players watch it about their sport and also think, "That's not really what it's like".

'When I did this one, I wanted rugby players to watch it and be like, "Yeah, that's it - that's what it's like". So if you ask is all about showing the game to people outside, it's not really. It's so people in the game can see it and say, "Yeah, that's what it's like and we want to support that".

'You see it now with Drive to Survive, that some of the drivers complain that some of the footage being put out isn't accurate. I wanted to avoid that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ihxh_0fLoe07C00
Formula One has an increased wider-audience interest thanks to the Drive to Survive series

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England's Marlie Packer discusses her softer side

Venue: Stade Jean Dauger, Bayonne Date: Saturday, 30 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Watching Marlie Packer on a rugby pitch, it is easy to make a quick...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'No mercy for Boris Becker'! German media reacts to tennis legend's jail term with Bild slamming 'hard-hitting' judge for 'keeping everyone waiting for 30 minutes'

German media has reacted to Boris Becker's two and a half year jail term by putting aim at 'hard-hitting' judge for 'keeping everyone waiting for 30 minutes'. Tabloid the Bild has said there was 'no mercy' shown by the judge as the tennis legend is sentenced for flouting the terms of his bankruptcy by hiding £2.5million worth of assets and loans at a London court.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

MIKE DICKSON: Boris Becker is charming, quirky, friendly but flawed... the same sense of infallibility which carried him to an amazing Wimbledon triumph has come back to bite him as tennis legend is jailed for 30 months

Boris Becker first soared to fame with his athletic dives around the lawns of Wimbledon. Thirty seven years on, and less than ten miles away, he came crashing down to earth. Friday’s sentencing at Southwark was the culmination of a fall a long time in the making, one that has its roots in the events that took place on the Centre Court in 1985.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Documentary#Bath#Win Harlequins
BBC

France v England: The key contests that will decide Six Nations

Venue: Stade Jean Dauger, Bayonne Date: Saturday, 30 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. This Saturday's match between France and England is the finale of a six-week Women's...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ben Stokes is confirmed as England's new Test captain and insists that his predecessor Joe Root will remain a 'key ally', as director of cricket Rob Key says the star all-rounder IS 'ready for the added responsibility'

Rob Key today made his first big decision as England managing director by handing Ben Stokes the poisoned chalice of the Test captaincy. Key confirmed an appointment long expected at Lord's, with England's best player and talisman now charged with lifting them from the rock bottom of last place in the World Test Championship.
SPORTS
The Independent

Spain kicked out of Rugby World Cup after fielding ineligible player

Spain have been ejected from next year’s Rugby World Cup in France after being found to have fielded an ineligible player in qualifying for the tournament.A World Rugby Independent Judicial Committee found that South African-born prop Gavin Van den Berg appeared in two games for Spain when not yet eligible for his adopted nation on the grounds of a three-year residency period.It is the second men’s tournament in a row that Spain have been disqualified from due to player eligibility issues.The 2023 edition would have marked their first appearance at a men’s World Cup since 1999.Spain have been fined £75,000,...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Exeter axe defence coach Julian Salvi and appoint Haydn Thomas until the end of the season as Chiefs boss Rob Baxter seeks to boost their hopes of reaching Premiership play-offs

Exeter defence coach Julian Salvi has paid the price for the Chiefs’ inconsistent campaign and has left the Gallagher Premiership club with immediate effect. Rob Baxter’s side have reached the last six Premiership finals and won the title in 2016-17 and 2019-20. They also claimed Heineken Champions Cup glory in the second of those two seasons.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard vows to STAY at Everton 'as long as they want me' even if they are relegated... insisting he will 'do everything' to restore the club's reputation no matter what division they're in

Frank Lampard has made clear his intention to lead Everton's fightback in the future - no matter what division they are in. With the threat of relegation real, it has inevitably led to questions whether Lampard and his staff will remain at the helm if the worst comes to the worst. The 43-year-old is convinced Everton will get out of their current predicament and be able to start afresh again in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Ciao Italia, Salford is calling!' AJ Odudu is set to unveil the UK's points count at the Eurovision Song Contest - as Sam Ryder prepares to represent the Brits in Turin

AJ Odudu is set to unveil the UK's points in this year's Eurovision Song Contest Final, which will take place in Italy from Saturday, May 14. The official BBC Eurovision Twitter account confirmed the news that the Salford native, 34, will be flying the British flag at the competition via a tweet on Friday morning.
WORLD
BBC

Chris Woakes: England all-rounder extends Warwickshire contract until 2024

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Warwickshire until 2024. The 33-year-old has 167 caps for his country across Test, one-day and T20 formats, taking 300 wickets and scoring 3,088 runs. Woakes was part of the England team to win the World Cup...
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Kalvin Phillips will REJECT a move to Manchester United in the summer out of loyalty to Leeds... but the Whites will listen to offers in the region of £60m for the midfielder if they fail to agree to a new deal

Kalvin Phillips will resist any attempt by Manchester United to sign him in a £60million deal this summer — because he couldn’t bear to betray Leeds fans. As revealed by Mail+ on Friday, Phillips will be a target for a number of clubs and United could move for the England midfielder as part of a major rebuild under their new manager Erik ten Hag.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Derby's administration exit could hinge on Council buying the club's stadium from ex-owner Mel Morris... removing a big hurdle for potential buyers looking to takeover the Rams

Derby's attempts to exit administration next week may depend on the Council agreeing to buy the stadium from former owner Mel Morris. US businessman Chris Kirchner hopes to complete a deal for the troubled Rams – managed by former England captain Wayne Rooney – after being named the club’s preferred bidder, though this does not automatically mean he will become the new owner.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

AHEAD OF THE GAME: EFL to make blind recruitment mandatory at academy level from next season in major attempt to boost opportunities for black coaches

The EFL will take another major step in creating opportunities for black coaches next season by making blind recruitment of coaching staff at academy level mandatory for all clubs. The so-called Rooney Rule has been in place in the EFL at first-team level since 2019, meaning clubs are obliged to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thriving in the Heart of battle: Hearts sporting director Joe Savage says future is bright for Edinburgh club amid starling transformation under boss Robbie Neilson

Joe Savage is a man with a passion for history but it’s the future he is planning to change. For the uninitiated, Savage is sporting director at Hearts and has presided over the Edinburgh club’s startling transformation that sees them sit third in the Scottish Premier League with a Scottish Cup final to come and European football already secured.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We want to do it AGAIN': David Moyes challenges his West Ham side to become European regulars... as he claims the Irons' remarkable Europa League run has 'lifted the entire club'

West Ham boss David Moyes has urged the club to make a habit of challenging in Europe. The Hammers played in their first European semi-final for 46 years on Thursday night, losing the first leg of their Europa League tie to Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1, and still have eyes on the final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

347K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy