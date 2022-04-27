Mets have contacted MLB about HBP surge: 'Pretty obvious it's an issue'

Buck Showalter and the Mets already sounded off on the 18 hit by pitches that New York has endured already this season, and on Wednesday, Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler brought their concerns to the league office.

Showalter told reporters before Wednesday’s game against the Cardinals that he an Eppler contacted MLB about their concerns regarding hit by pitches, as New York has seven more HBPs than any other team in the league. They endured three more on Tuesday, including Pete Alonso getting hit in the head.

“Billy and I have been talking to the league. We do our homework on other teams and what’s going on with them, but I’m worried about one team,” Showalter said. “I’m not worried about the other 29 teams. I’ve talked to the league office today, and Billy has, and it’s a concern. It’s about safety and health.

“Trying to get your hands around why is more important. It’s pretty obvious that it’s an issue. We’re not talking about balls that are grazing people’s feet.”

Wednesday’s starter Chris Bassitt ripped the league for its inconsistent baseballs that he says are harder to grip and command, which could be playing a role in the hit by pitch surge. Whatever the reason, Showalter and Eppler wanted the league to know of their concerns, as Alonso had been hit in the face earlier in the season, Francisco Lindor as well just one night later, and Showalter hopes something can be done before anyone is seriously hurt.

“We’re very lucky, with the numbers of balls in the neck and the face, that we’re sitting here without some real serious injury,” Showalter said. “I had a moment last night where I held Pete’s helmet when it was cracked.”

