63% of people are more interested in 'staycations' this year over fear of gas prices

By Miles In The Morning Jeff Miles Rebekah Black And Alex Luckey 98 7 Kluv
 2 days ago

You know summer will be here before you know it, which means plenty of y’all will soon be thinking about, or have already begun the process of planning your summer vacation.

And because of how things have been as of late, your summer vacations plans may be vastly different than what they used to be.

60% of Americans feel they’ve wasted their summer if they don’t go on vacation, this according to a poll from SWNS Digital , and 58% of Americans are either planning a summer vacation or already have one in place for this year.

However, those plans look a little different as 63% of people are planning on taking more of a “staycation” than going out of town anywhere.

While concerns of the pandemic still persist, 67% of survey respondents cited concerns over the price of plane tickets for their reasons they’re keeping their vacations local, and 59% voiced their concerns over gas prices.

Because of all this, it makes sense that 58% of people are more interested in road trips now than when they were kids.

