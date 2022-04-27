Sedgwick County Department of Corrections to apply for grants

The Sedgwick County Commission approved grant applications to the Kansas Department of Corrections that would benefit both juvenile and adult programs within the county.

Nikki Helms with the county detailed the struggles and victories of one of her clients in the juvenile system.

"I've seen this client go from rock bottom to attending therapy, living in sober living, to finally finding her voice. And it is with that that I say, I discovered that day that this job is about helping each and every one of our clients find their voices, in the midst of trauma, pain, violence and hopelessness," she said.

The two grants combined would total just over $8.5 million.