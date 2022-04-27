Baldy on Eagles' possibly selecting DT Jordan Davis: 'I just worry about the weight'

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis is a name that continuously pops up as a possibility for the Eagles who have the 15th overall pick in Thursday's night first-round of the NFL Draft.

However, Audacy NFL insider Brian Baldinger says he's worried about Davis.

"I just watched him, the first Alabama game, the SEC Championship game and he was invisible," Baldinger told Jon Marks & Ike Reese on Tuesday. "The most plays he played in a row in the game were five in the first quarter...By the time you got to the fourth quarter he was barely on the field. Now, they said he got heavy and he was a little bit out of shape. And by the time you got to the championship game where he was really a much better player, he lost weight and got himself into shape. The only point I'm making is, if he's 340 you probably get yourself a guy that is worthy of the 15th pick of the draft. If he's 360, in Week 17 he's not going to have much of an impact. I just worry about the weight, Jon, and what he's going to give you in the pass rush. If you're playing the Buffalo Bills or you're playing Tampa Bay and you've got those guys throwing the ball all over the field, does it make any sense to have Jordan Davis on the field? Georgia just said it doesn't because they took him off the field in those situations when they're going against quarterbacks who have just thrown it."

Davis measured at 6'6" and 341 pounds at the NFL combine, running a 4.78 40-yard dash, the fastest time for a player over 315 pounds. In 14 games last season with Georgia, Davis recorded 32 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks.

Baldy does believe defensive line is a strong possibility for the Eagles to target in the first-round based on where they're picking and their draft history.

"Well I think they have a strong history of when they're picking in that spot of drafting a defensive lineman and going back to Brandon Graham, he was the 13th pick, Jon, in 2010," Baldy explained. "Fletcher [Cox], they traded up in 2012 and took him with the 12th pick. You look at what they did with Derek Barnett with the 13th pick and they just picked up Haason Reddick, he was a pick before that [in 2017]. So, they're picking 15, that's kind of the sweet spot where they've been picking the defensive line. They got old, broken down and unproductive on the defensive front a year ago. That would make a lot of sense in a draft that is deep at those positions."

As far as wide receivers go—another position of need for the Eagles—Baldy likes Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, but doesn't believe he'll be there at No. 15.

"I don't believe they're gonna stay pat. Like, I think they're gonna move. It's just Howie's M.O. He likes the juice, he's good at it, for the most part of moving up and down the board. He likes doing that."