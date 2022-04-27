ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Housing prices soar as inflation takes its toll on market

By Sloane Glass, J.J. Bullock
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KINEP_0fLod88n00

( NewsNation ) —Aggressiveness, patience and a willingness to enter fierce bidding wars are the hallmarks of a harsh housing market for buyers in the United States right now, according to experts.

Home prices are up more than 20%, according to year-over-year data released by the S&P for February and the median home price in the United States has climbed to $375,000 as consumers continue to see skyrocketing prices of everything from gas to groceries and homes.

Inflation has grown at its fastest level in 40 years and when mixed with rising interest rates, a perfect storm for home buyers in the market has been created.

Bidding wars are breaking out between buyers in the housing market, as an increasing number of buyers are exceeding their budgets to get the home they want.

Tenisha Williams, the CEO of Elite Realty Partners in Miami, said home buyers need to practice aggressiveness right now in this super-heated housing market, where bidding wars have taken over.

Cheaper to fill, but will an EV really save you money?

“People need to be ready to bid on these homes,” Williams said. “Even now, we put an offer in for one of our buyers, there were 76 offers. Patience is a virtue, and I believe buyers need to pack their patience and be willing to submit aggressive offers.”

Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Phoenix were the hardest hit U.S. cities by rising home prices. Spokane, Washington, Sacramento, Seattle and Dallas have seen the highest percentage of bidding wars for homes.

An increase in millennials, who now number 72 million, the largest generation in U.S. history, buying homes has sparked much of the demand. For some, it is becoming too much.

“I am about to give up because it’s exhausting,” would-be homebuyer Vanessa Fernandez said. “I have been driving every day after work and to be honest, it’s exhausting.”

A steep rise in interest rates, coupled with the surge of potential home buyers, has led to the wild housing market buyers are experiencing. Williams said this is the highest spike in interest rates she has seen in “at least 12 years.”

Here’s what Elon Musk says he wants to change about Twitter

“Interest rates on average are about 5.11%. That’s a big deal, that’s a difference of about $500 from this time last year as far as home buyers monthly mortgage.”

The Federal Reserve raised its main borrowing rate by a quarter point last month, the main mechanism for combating inflation. Multiple rate hikes, with the possibility of half-point increases, are expected this year.

Williams believes as interest rates continue to increase, the market will cool off. When that happens, however, remains to be seen.

“With the median sales price being nearly $400,000, I think what the government is going to have to look into is affordable housing,” Williams said. “At the end of fourth quarter last year, only about 54% of those homes were affordable. I think that this market may definitely cool down. It’s too early to tell right now but they can definitely remain hopeful because somebody has to buy a house.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

Federal Reserve warns of "brewing U.S. housing bubble"

Homebuyers have faced a tough proposition during the pandemic: Swallow rapid price increases and forgo typical steps like house inspections, or risk getting left out of the real estate market. Those dynamics have caused some observers to question whether the U.S. is repeating the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which led to a painful housing crash in 2006 and the Great Recession the following year.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Vanessa Fernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Prices#Housing Market#Inflation#S P#Elite Realty Partners#Ev
TheStreet

This City Ranks as the Most Unaffordable for Housing in the U.S.

With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Mortgage Rates At 5% Will Wreck The Housing Market

Two things in the rising residential housing market cannot exist together. They are recently high mortgage rates and soaring home prices. The market will start to cool within the next few months, and then home prices increase will slow, at least in many markets. The home price increases began after the initial effects the economy […]
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Here's Where U.S. Home Prices Are Falling

As the debate on whether we're steering straight into a housing battle rages on, some some pockets of the country are seeing small declines in home prices after months or even years of unfettered growth. In large part due to low affordability and available inventory on the market, many are...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MarketWatch

‘It will take time for surging mortgage rates to rebalance the market’: Home prices continue to skyrocket, but buyers could see relief soon

The numbers: The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city price index posted a 20.2% year-over-year gain in February, up markedly from 18.9% the previous month. On a monthly basis, the index increased 2.4% between January and February. Meanwhile, the Case-Shiller national home price index increased 19.8% between February 2021 and February 2022....
REAL ESTATE
AOL Corp

Home prices jumped in February despite higher mortgage rates

Housing values increased at the third-fastest rate in February, according to the latest data, even as mortgage rates turned higher. Home prices jumped 19.8% in February from the year before, up from a 19.1% annual increase in January, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index. That marked the third highest pace in 35 years. The index reading for the largest 20 cities posted a 20.2% annual gain, up from 18.9% a month earlier.
BUSINESS
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy