ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiea, HI

BWS crews repair 12-inch main break in Aiea

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0332lp_0fLocagP00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews are repairing a 12-inch main break near Kamehameha Highway on Wednesday, April 27, around 4:30 a.m.

The water main break is located between Kaonohi Street and Lipoa Place in Aiea. According to BWS, only one eastbound lane is open at the repair site. There is no restoration timeframe at this time.

BWS said eastbound motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes or expect traffic delays.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Traffic
Aiea, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Government
City
Aiea, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Traffic
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bws#Urban Construction
KHON2

Motorcyclist flown to QMC after Hilo accident

HILO, Hawaiʻi (KHON2) — A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a he was in an accident with a pick up truck on Māmalahoa Highway in Hilo. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 on Māmalahoa Highway, which is also known as Highway 19, and Hau Street. The Hawaiʻi Police Department said a […]
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KITV.com

Alcohol containers, drugs found in pickup involved in Big Island crash; driver arrested

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police say they found multiple alcohol containers and drugs in a truck involved in a motorcycle crash last week in Wainaku. On Monday, Hawaii Island police identified the driver of that truck as 48-year-old Joshua Manzano-Hill of Hilo. He was charged with negligent injury, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, and drug offenses.
HILO, HI
KHON2

KHON2

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy