Duke’s Grayson Allen Gets Buckets

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mississippi edge rusher Sam Williams is the Dallas Cowboys’ latest second-round pick with an off-field issue, drafted Friday night just a few days after owner Jerry Jones said he was getting more conservative about such choices. The Cowboys took Williams with the 56th overall...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers finally got their quarterback, selecting Matt Corral from Mississippi after trading up into the bottom half of the third round. Corral was selected 94th overall on Friday night. He is the fourth quarterback taken in the draft following Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati’s...
Once projected as a first-round pick, Dean fell down the draft board due to his injury history. Dean dealt with several injuries during his college career, including a torn labrum, knee tendinitis, and a pectoral strain this offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that letters were sent to NFL teams from...
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — It took 42 selections Friday before a second quarterback was taken in the NFL draft. And it was a proven commodity in college, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder. A full 54 spots after Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh went 20th to the Steelers on Thursday night,...
The Detroit Lions closed Day 2 of the NFL draft by adding more help for their defense. The Lions drafted Illinois safety Kerby Joseph with the 33rd pick of the third round, No. 97 overall. Joseph had five interceptions while earning all-Big Ten honors last season in his first year...
The Arizona Cardinals entered the NFL draft needing help on the edge with the pass rush, as Chandler Jones departed in free agency. They have now addressed that with two players in the third round. After selecting San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas No. 87 overall, they doubled up in the...
