Haddonfield, NJ

Haddonfield senior Owen Breen taking a lead role on the lacrosse field

By Tom Rimback, Burlington County Times
Courier Post
Courier Post
 2 days ago

MEDFORD — Owen Breen is a leader among leaders.

The Haddonfield senior is a walking example of his team’s belief that leadership starts with everyone.

“I think lacrosse has developed a pretty good work ethic that's transferred into the rest of my life,” Breen said. “It helps my school work, being a good friend, being a good son, brother and all of that. It just makes me work hard every single day. I like being a leader for this group of guys. It's awesome. But everyone's a leader here.”

That last comment made coach Damon Legato smile. A big smile.

“We try to preach that, if we have a team full of leaders, then we're going to be better,” Legato said. “Our egos will be put aside and we're going to help each other get better. Owen buys into what we do. Aside from that, he's just a really good person. He wants to do what's right for everybody. I'm not surprised by his comment. He wouldn't really take that credit. Because he's very humble.”

A stalwart on the Dawgs’ defense, Breen’s leadership comes primarily, but not exclusively, by example. His biggest on-field contribution is defending each opponent’s most dangerous attacker. There’s a reason he was handed a defender’s long pole early in his career.

“I like to whack people,” Breen said. “I like the physicality of it. We're just kind of like gravitated towards it by sixth or seventh grade.”

The physical is only one side of it. His tongue-in-cheek description aside, Breen is far more than just a thumper out there, more than a blunt instrument.

“Owen is one of the smartest kids on and off the field I've coached,” Legato said. “He's a guy who will do the right thing on the field. He's going to do the right thing for the team. He's one of those kids that everybody would want on my team.

“He's a very talented defenseman, he's fundamentally sound. He's always been that way since he's played for us.”

The day is quickly coming when Breen won’t be playing for the Haddons. He has that covered, too.

“It's definitely been a quick four years,” Breen said. “I have to cherish the last few practices, last few games and given everything. I’m going to Kenyon College in the fall to play lacrosse.”

Breen had ample opportunities to choose a college that fit him best. One option stood out for him.

“The coaches here gave me some help in the recruiting process,” Breen said. “I basically just fell in love with that school. I love the coaching staff, love everything about it.”

Playing lacrosse will definitely satisfy the side of Breen that likes to whack people. That’s just a secondary consideration for him.

“Right now, I’m undecided but I’m definitely going to study mathematics or science,” Breen said. “I like numbers stuff. That just came naturally easy to me. I’ve explored it a lot. I take a bunch of math classes, and science classes, and I just love it.”

Tom Rimback, sports reporter


Tom Rimback grew up reading the Burlington County Times and Courier Post sports sections and began writing for the BCT in 1996. He has covered everything from Super Bowls and Final Fours to Tri-County Swimming but he’s happiest on a sideline interviewing South Jersey scholastic athletes for the Burlington County Times, the Courier Post and The Daily Journal. Follow him on twitter @RimbackBCT. Email him with story ideas at trimback@thebct.com and, most importantly, support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Haddonfield senior Owen Breen taking a lead role on the lacrosse field

Courier Post

Courier Post

